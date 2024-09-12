Building Tough Concrete with 3D Printing

A recent article published in Nature Communications used a large-scale two-component robotic additive manufacturing method to architect double-bouligand concrete. The bouligand architecture was inspired by the coelacanth fish scale comprising collagen fibrils helically arranged in a bilayer structure.

a Conceptual material science tetrahedron representing the interrelationships between the material’s processing, structure (microstructure and meso architecture), properties, and performance, and b Schematic of the enhanced mechanical response of architected materials conceptualized compared to monolithic counterparts. Image Credit: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-51640-y

Background

Concrete, the most commonly used manmade material, exhibits low fracture toughness and tensile strength. Robotic additive manufacturing enables the fabrication of intricate architected concrete with advanced performance characteristics. Moreover, an architected design approach can stimulate mechanically advantageous responses unattainable with the conventional rectilinear design method of additive manufacturing.

However, no research has yet been conducted on harnessing concrete additive manufacturing technology to improve fracture toughness. Thus, this study proposed engineering the toughening mechanisms of the double-helical (double-bouligand) architecture in designing concrete materials to overcome the often mutual exclusivity between fracture toughness and tensile strength.

The double-bouligand architecture was inspired by the scales of the coelacanth fish, which comprises collagen fibril bundles arranged in parallel sheets, and each sheet is orthogonally coupled with a second fibril layer to form a bilayer unit. A helical arrangement of such encourages crack deflection to prevent a brittle failure.

Methods

The Grasshopper toolpath algorithm was generated specific to the desired architecture with a continuous polyline as the base architected unit. It was used to design concrete specimens with both bouligand and double-bouligand architectures with dimensions of 130×200×700 mm3 and a pitch angle of γ = 10° (based on preliminary investigations). These specimens were fabricated through the two-component extrusion (2-K) process.

Two additional lamellar architectures (27 mm wide and 13 mm tall), parallel (׀׀) and perpendicular (⊥) to the specimen length along the x-axis, were fabricated to analyze the fracture toughness of the filament and interface, respectively. Moreover, conventionally cast specimens of equal dimensions were fabricated as reference.

Each concrete mixture comprised a water-to-cement ratio of 0.39, a fine aggregate-to-cement ratio of 1.47, and an alkali-free accelerant dosage of 0.02% per cement mass. Notably, the extrusion rate was kept constant during the fabrication of each specimen. Each fabrication session comprising 8 architected elements took around 90 minutes with a production rate of approximately 0.012 m³/hour.

Instantaneous load and displacement of the prepared unnotched and notched specimens were measured to determine their mechanical properties including modulus of rupture, fracture toughness, and work-of-fracture. All measurements of mechanical properties were analyzed statistically through two-tailed t-tests.

Isothermal calorimetry was performed to characterize hydration and the use of accelerants in concrete mixes. Additionally, cone penetration tests were conducted to determine their rheological property (yield stress). Notably, fresh density was also measured immediately after extrusion. The same concrete mixtures were examined for compressive strength, Young’s modulus, and hardened density after curing for seven days.

Results and Discussion

The architected concrete specimens exhibited a statistically lower flexural strength than the cast counterparts with the same composition. Notably, the ⊥ architecture had the lowest stiffness and flexural strength of all other specimens. Alternatively, the ׀׀ architecture demonstrated the highest stiffness and flexural strength.

The stiffness of the double-bouligand and bouligand architected materials was between the two lamellar architectures. Thus, the architected material’s stiffness depended on the orientation of the interfaces. Moreover, the double-bouligand architecture experienced slight softening at the end of the load drop, exhibiting its additional load-bearing capacity past the peak load.

The notched ׀׀, double-bouligand, bouligand, and cast reference specimens had statistically similar peak loads. While the cast and the ׀׀ architecture had a brittle response, the double-bouligand and bouligand samples exhibited a unique post-peak softening response at the tail of the load-displacement response, indicating their enhanced fracture toughness.

The fracture responses of the double-bouligand and bouligand specimens differed from the cast and ׀׀ architectures, which exhibited no rise in their R-curve (fracture toughness vs. crack extension). This exemplary fracture behavior indicated that the underlying toughening mechanisms require greater energy for crack propagation.

The double-bouligand samples exhibited visible crack deflection along the alternating interfaces and through the bilayer filaments up to the first five layers. Additionally, greater crack tortuosity was observed in the fractured surface due to the bilayer arrangement along the twisted plane. This tortuosity was attributed to the frequent transitions between the harder (filament) and softer (interface) phases of the double-bouligand architecture.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers comprehensively examined the toughening mechanisms of double-bouligand concrete architected using a two-component robotic additive manufacturing process. This novel concrete design demonstrated enhanced fracture toughness and a rising R-curve compared to cast or additively manufactured rectilinear concrete.

Bilayer crack shielding, in addition to interlocking behind and crack deflection ahead of the crack tip, in double-bouligand concrete was considered responsible for the significant increase in its fracture toughness compared to cast counterparts.

Thus, the proposed methodology can help realize non-brittle construction materials without adding fibers or reinforcement.

Journal Reference

Prihar, A., Gupta, S., Esmaeeli, H. S., & Moini, R. (2024). Tough double-bouligand architected concrete enabled by robotic additive manufacturing. Nature Communications, 15(1). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-51640-y, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-51640-y

