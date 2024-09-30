Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

Granite and Nano-Alumina Boost Concrete Radiation Shielding

A recent article published in Scientific Reports investigated the impact of waste marble dust (MD) and granite dust (GD) on the radiation shielding properties of concrete, individually and in combination with nano alumina (NA), to enhance the concrete’s microstructure.

Granite and Nano-Alumina Boost Concrete Radiation Shielding
Study: Influence of sustainable waste granite, marble and nano-alumina additives on ordinary concretes: a physical, structural, and radiological study. Image Credit: Wongsakorn Dulyavit/Shutterstock.com

Background

Many industrial, medical, and nuclear fields use machines that produce artificial ionizing radiation such as X-rays and gamma-rays. Long-term and excessive exposure to such radiation can lead to nausea, vomiting, cancer, and, in extreme cases, death. Thus, humans, animals, and the environment are all at risk from gamma/X-rays and neutrons, necessitating the development of materials for radiation attenuation and shielding.

Concrete, one of the most important building materials, is often used to absorb or distribute radiation. However, concrete consumes many natural resources like aggregates and water. Additionally, cement, an essential component of concrete, is environmentally expensive.

Consequently, several additives are used in concrete as supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) to mitigate its environmental impact. Using waste materials like MD, GD, and NA as SCMs at optimal replacement ratios can improve the radiation-shielding properties of concrete against various radiation forms.

Methods

A concrete mix was prepared using type I ordinary Portland cement (OPC), sand as the fine aggregate, and crushed dolomite as the coarse aggregate. MD and GD, by-products generated by cutting, shaping, and polishing Karara marble and red granite, were sourced from ornamental stone factories in Shaq El-Thu’ban, Egypt, respectively.

Related Stories

These waste materials were processed into particles of less than 75 microns in size, making them suitable for cement replacement. Additionally, high-purity (>99%) NA particles with an average diameter of 20±5 nm were procured commercially.

Apart from a control mix, five blends (GMN) were designed using different SCMs individually and in combination based on the optimal replacement ratios identified from the literature. These included MD, GD, and NA at 6%, 6%, and 1%, respectively, and two blends with 1% NA each with MD and GD.

The prepared materials were characterized using X-ray fluorescence, energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, X-ray diffraction, transmission electron microscopy, and scanning electron microscopy. Consequently, the waste dust’s microstructure, particle size, crystal structure, and mineralogical makeup were determined in various pure and mixed materials.

Radiation shielding measurements were performed using the Monte Carlo simulation (MCS) technique. The accuracy of the MCS model was confirmed with the Phy-X/PSD (photon shielding and dosimetry) program.

The radiation performance of the prepared materials was described using various attenuation coefficients. Notably, the neutron attenuation potential of the materials that have been mentioned was determined by computing the fast neutron removal cross-section (FNRCS).

Results and Discussion

The prepared concrete specimens were effective radiation attenuators; the MCS and Phy software revealed the experimental and theoretical attenuation factors. Notably, the linear attenuation coefficient (µ) decreased with increasing gamma energy in all materials.

Due to their high densities, the GD+NA and MD+NA samples exhibited superior µ values than other concrete samples. This was attributed to the high atomic number of elements in GD/MD (Si, Al, Fe, etc.) and NA doping. However, the likelihood of gamma absorption diminished while that of scattering increased with increasing photon energy range (Pγ). Additionally, with increasing Pγ, the material density, gamma interactions, and µ decreased.

The GMN-concrete samples exhibited higher µ values than the commercial concrete and glass (TZNNd9) samples. Moreover, the half-value layer thickness (H1/2) and tenth-value layer thickness (T1/10) of GMN-concrete samples increased with decreasing µ.

At low gamma-ray energy (0.015 MeV), all GMN-concrete samples had a radiation protection efficiency (RPE) of 100%. However, this value decreased sharply with increasing gamma-ray energy and penetrating strength. Thus, the radiation energy governed the materials' radiation shielding efficiency. Additionally, one material might function more effectively than another at varying radiation energies.

The GD+NA sample exhibited maximum FNRCS efficiency, owing to the high concentration of light elements like oxygen and its high density. Moreover, the half-value and relaxation length corresponding to fast neutrons were the lowest for this sample. Notably, all six GMN-concrete samples exhibited good neutron shielding properties.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers successfully used waste marble and granite combined with NA additives to improve ordinary concrete’s gamma-ray and neutron-shielding properties. The observed linear attenuation coefficient in different examined concrete mixes varied as ordinary concrete < MD < GD < NA < MD+NA < GD+NA.

The concrete mixes with the MD+NA and GD+NA samples exhibited the minimum H1/2, T1/10, and mean free path values. Additionally, the FNRCS of different concrete samples varied from 0.076 (for ordinary concrete) to 0.094 cm−1. Thus, the prepared GMN-concrete samples offered the maximum protection against gamma rays and fast neutrons. Such material combinations with exceptional performance can enhance radiation shielding in nuclear and medical facilities.

Journal Reference

Mahmoud, A. A., El-Sayed, A. A., Aboraya, A. M., Fathy, I. N., Abouelnour, M. A., & Nabil, I. M. (2024). Influence of sustainable waste granite, marble and nano-alumina additives on ordinary concretes: a physical, structural, and radiological study. Scientific Reports14(1). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-72222-4, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-72222-4

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, September 30). Granite and Nano-Alumina Boost Concrete Radiation Shielding. AZoBuild. Retrieved on October 01, 2024 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23614.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Granite and Nano-Alumina Boost Concrete Radiation Shielding". AZoBuild. 01 October 2024. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23614>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Granite and Nano-Alumina Boost Concrete Radiation Shielding". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23614. (accessed October 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. Granite and Nano-Alumina Boost Concrete Radiation Shielding. AZoBuild, viewed 01 October 2024, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23614.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback