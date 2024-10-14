BIM Drives Digital Integration in Construction

In a recent article published in the journal Discover Civil Engineering, researchers explored the key competencies necessary for the successful implementation of digital technologies in construction management, particularly focusing on the role of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and other advanced digital tools.

Study: Critical competencies for integration of digital technologies in managing PPP projects . Image Credit: StanislauV/Shutterstock.com

This research aimed to pinpoint essential skills that construction professionals must possess to navigate the evolving technological landscape effectively. By understanding these competencies, stakeholders can better prepare for the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital transformation of the construction industry.

Background

The construction industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by advancements in digital technologies. While these innovations have the potential to significantly improve project outcomes, many professionals struggle to incorporate them into their workflows. Previous studies have recognized the importance of specific skills in facilitating this integration, but a gap remains in understanding which competencies are most critical, particularly within Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

This research seeks to fill that gap by focusing on the competencies required for effective digital technology application in Nigeria's construction sector. The study operates on the premise that a well-defined set of skills can lead to more efficient project management and execution, benefiting all stakeholders involved.

The Current Study

To gather relevant data, the researchers employed a purposive sampling technique, targeting construction professionals with varying levels of experience and roles within the industry. A total of 200 questionnaires were distributed, with a response rate of 81.5 %, yielding 163 completed surveys.

The questionnaire was designed in two sections: the first collected demographic information, including professional background, years of experience, and company size, while the second focused on identifying critical competencies for digital technology implementation.

Eighteen competencies were identified through a comprehensive literature review and were categorized into technical and managerial skills. Respondents rated the importance of these competencies using a five-point Likert scale, allowing for quantitative analysis of the data. The study also included a pilot test to refine the questionnaire, ensuring clarity and relevance in the questions posed.

Results and Discussion

The analysis revealed that most respondents were early-career professionals, with 65 % having five years of experience or less. This demographic trend indicates a growing influx of new talent into the construction industry, which may influence the adoption of digital technologies. The study found that 68.7 % of respondents worked in organizations with fewer than 50 employees, suggesting a predominance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector.

The results highlighted a clear distinction between technical and managerial competencies, with respondents indicating that managerial skills were perceived as more critical for the successful integration of digital technologies.

The top competencies identified included:

Proficiency in BIM software

Expertise in digital construction management tools

Continuous learning

Project planning

Organizational skills

Time management

Problem-solving abilities

Mean scores for these competencies ranged from 4.09 to 4.31, reflecting their high importance. The findings suggest that while technical skills are essential, the dynamic nature of the construction industry necessitates strong managerial capabilities to adapt to technological advancements.

The study also emphasized the need for continuous professional development and training to ensure that construction professionals remain competitive in a rapidly evolving environment. Organizational culture and leadership also play crucial roles in fostering an atmosphere conducive to digital technology adoption.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this study underscores the critical competencies necessary for the successful integration of digital technologies in PPP projects within the construction industry. The research highlights the importance of both technical and managerial skills, with a particular emphasis on the need for continuous learning and adaptability in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. The findings serve as a valuable resource for construction professionals, educators, and policymakers aiming to enhance the effectiveness of digital technology implementation in the sector.

By identifying and prioritizing these competencies, stakeholders can better prepare for the challenges of digital transformation, ultimately leading to improved project outcomes and greater sustainability in construction practices. Future research should continue to explore the evolving nature of these competencies and their implications for the industry, ensuring that construction professionals are equipped to meet the demands of an increasingly digital world.

Journal Reference

Onyia U., & Nwankwo U. (2024). Critical competencies for integration of digital technologies in managing PPP projects. Discover Civil Engineering 1(1), 84. DOI: 10.1007/s44290-024-00094-8, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44290-024-00094-8