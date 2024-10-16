Designing Healthier Buildings with Holistic Frameworks

In a recent article published in the journal Energy & Buildings, researchers synthesized insights from various disciplines, including architecture, public health, and environmental science, to establish a coherent framework that addresses the multifaceted nature of healthy buildings. The paper emphasizes the importance of integrating health considerations into the design, construction, and management processes of buildings, thereby enhancing the well-being of occupants and the surrounding community. By proposing a comprehensive definition of healthy buildings, the authors seek to provide a valuable resource for stakeholders across academia, industry, and policymaking.

Background

The concept of healthy buildings has gained significant attention in recent years, driven by growing awareness of the impact of the built environment on human health. Various studies have highlighted the correlation between building design, indoor environmental quality, and occupant health outcomes. However, despite the increasing body of literature, there remains a lack of a unified framework that encompasses the diverse aspects of healthy buildings.

The authors identify this gap and argue for a holistic approach that considers not only physical health but also mental well-being, social interactions, and environmental sustainability. The paper reviews existing literature and frameworks, including policies and certification systems, to contextualize the need for a comprehensive model that can be applied across different building types and geographical contexts.

The Current Study

The development of the framework was conducted in two major phases, comprising five distinct steps. The first phase involved an extensive literature review, which included academic articles, industry reports, and case studies related to healthy buildings. This review aimed to identify current understandings, perceptions, and gaps in knowledge regarding healthy building practices. The authors focused on existing policies and regulations, particularly within the European Union, to understand how these frameworks influence building design and management.

The second phase of the methodology involved synthesizing the findings from the literature review to define five key dimensions of healthy buildings: improving mental and physical health, designing for human needs, sustainable construction and management, resilience and adaptability, and empowering occupants. Each dimension was further elaborated with specific indicators and sub-indicators, which were linked to existing datasets to ensure the framework's applicability across various contexts.

Results and Discussion

The results of the study reveal a comprehensive framework that integrates the identified dimensions and their corresponding indicators. The framework is designed to be universally applicable, allowing stakeholders to assess and implement healthy building practices tailored to specific needs and contexts. The validation of the framework through real-world case studies demonstrated its practical relevance and adaptability.

The authors found that while the framework could be applied to various building projects, challenges arose in obtaining data for certain indicators, particularly those related to occupant behavior and communication channels. The discussion highlights the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including architects, builders, health professionals, and policymakers, to ensure the successful implementation of the framework.

The authors emphasize that while the framework provides a structured approach, flexibility is essential to accommodate the unique characteristics of different buildings and their occupants. Furthermore, the paper underscores the need for ongoing research to refine the indicators and enhance the framework's effectiveness in promoting healthy building practices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the article presents a significant contribution to the field of healthy buildings by proposing a comprehensive framework that synthesizes diverse insights and practices. The authors advocate for a holistic understanding of healthy buildings that encompasses physical, mental, and social well-being, as well as environmental sustainability.

The framework provides a structured approach with clearly defined dimensions and indicators, serving as a valuable tool for various stakeholders involved in the design, construction, and management of buildings. The authors call for further research and collaboration to address the challenges identified during the validation process and enhance the framework's applicability in different contexts. Ultimately, the paper aims to foster a deeper understanding of the relationship between the built environment and health, paving the way for healthier, more sustainable buildings that benefit individuals and communities alike.

Journal Reference

Elnagar E., Düvier C., et al. (2024). Creating a comprehensive framework for design, construction and management of healthy buildings. Energy & Buildings. DOI: 10.1016/j.enbuild.2024.114883, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S037877882400999X