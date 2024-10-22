Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

ZeroCAL Revolutionizes Cement Decarbonization

A recent article published in Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering proposed a ZeroCAL pathway that uses calcium carbonate (CaCO₃) as a calcium source to produce hydrated lime (portlandite, Ca(OH)₂) at ambient conditions, while significantly reducing CO₂ emissions. This approach can contribute to decarbonizing the cement industry, as Ca(OH)₂ serves as a zero-carbon precursor for both cement and lime production.

ZeroCAL Revolutionizes Cement Decarbonization
Study: ZeroCAL: Eliminating Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Limestone’s Decomposition to Decarbonize Cement Production. Image Credit: Another77/Shutterstock.com

Background

Concrete, the second most used material worldwide, relies on Portland cement (PC) as its binding agent. However, producing one ton of PC generates approximately one ton of CO₂ emissions. These emissions arise from two sources: around 60% come from the thermochemical decomposition of calcium carbonate (CaCO₃) to produce calcium oxide (CaO), known as process emissions, and about 40% result from burning fossil fuels to heat the kiln to around 1500°C for clinkering reactions.

While using renewable heat sources can reduce emissions, it is not enough to fully decarbonize PC production. A complete solution also requires replacing, displacing, or transforming limestone as the CaO source. To address this, various methods have been developed to decarbonize PC production using non-carbonate calcium-rich materials like fly ash, steel slag, and basalt, which avoid CO₂ emissions.

However, these alternatives face challenges, such as limited feedstock supply and difficulties in matching the chemical composition of traditional PC. To overcome these issues, this study proposes a new approach that uses limestone in an aqueous electrochemical process to produce portlandite (Ca(OH)₂), a zero-carbon feedstock for PC production.

Methods

The ZeroCAL process consists of dissolution, separation/recovery, and electrolysis stages. First, CaCO3 is dissolved in a chelating agent, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA). Subsequently, calcium enrichment and separation are achieved via nanofiltration (NF), which separates the Ca-EDTA complex from the accompanying bicarbonate (HCO3–) species.

Related Stories

A calcium-enriched stream is then produced by decomplexing Ca from EDTA, followed by rapid precipitation of Ca(OH)2 using electrolytically generated alkalinity. These reactions occur in a seawater matrix, yielding coproducts such as HCl and NaHCO3, originating from electrolysis and limestone dissolution, respectively.

Calcium precursors included an analytical-grade calcite sample and high-purity limestone rock. EDTA-containing solutions were prepared from solid H4EDTA and NaOH powders. Eight commercial NF membranes were selected for the separation steps based on their performance.

Solid-phase analysis was performed on the prepared powders, with a light scattering analyzer used to determine particle size distribution. The powders were also characterized by X-ray fluorescence, thermogravimetric analysis, X-ray diffraction, and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy.

In the solution-phase analysis, inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry was used for multi-elemental analysis to quantify Ca and Na concentrations. Volumetric titrations measured dissolved EDTA, the Ca-EDTA complex, and dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC). Chloride concentrations were determined using the iron(III) thiocyanate method and ultraviolet-visible spectrophotometry.

Gas chromatography quantified CO2 evolution during gas-phase analysis. Additionally, thermodynamic modeling of solid- and solution-phase equilibria was conducted using Gibbs Energy Minimization-Selektor software.

Results and Discussion

The ZeroCAL process involved extracting calcium from limestone, separating it from CO2 in solution while preventing CO2 degassing, and electrolytically precipitating Ca(OH)2. Stoichiometric analysis revealed that producing 1 ton of Ca(OH)2 required 1.35 tons of CaCO3, 1.09 tons of water, and 0.79 tons of NaCl.

Approximately 75% of the NaCl used as the electrolyte was recycled during the process. Moreover, nearly 100% of the EDTA was recovered and reused, significantly reducing the need for additional reagents. For each ton of Ca(OH)2 produced, the process coproduced 0.54 tons of O2, 68 kg of H2, 0.49 tons of HCl, and 1.13 tons of NaHCO3. The hydrogen could be co-combusted with oxygen to heat the cement kiln or generate electricity, thus offsetting energy demands.

Approximately 80% of the HCl was reused within the process for EDTA recovery and pH conditioning. The carbonate stream, in the form of NaHCO3, could either be discharged into water streams for carbon storage or recovered as dilute soda.

CO2 evolution analysis indicated an exceptionally low CO2 intensity. Specifically, emissions amounted to only 1.5% of the total mineralized CO2 contained in limestone when dissolution was carried out at a slightly alkaline pH of 9.5, and a two-stage nanofiltration (NF) was employed for efficient Ca/CO2 separation.

Overall, the ZeroCAL process achieved more than a 98% reduction in process-related CO2 emissions, though it required approximately twice the total energy demand of conventional lime manufacturing or limestone decarbonization.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers successfully established the proposed ZeroCAL approach as a process-emissions-free pathway to decarbonize PC production using limestone as a feedstock. In-situ electrolytic acid/base generation induced a self-contained pH-swing process, wherein EDTA-promoted CaCO3 dissolution while preventing CO2 exsolution.

Subsequent NF enabled effective Ca/CO2 separation, process water recycling, and scalable discharge of CO2 in the form of aqueous HCO3at sufficient alkalinity so that CO2 could be stored durably and permanently in the near-surface environment.

Under optimized configurations, seawater, electricity, and limestone were the only inputs to the ZeroCAL process. Thus, electrification and hydrogen-based kiln heating of PC production are promising pathways to decarbonize cement.

Journal Reference

Leão, A. et al. (2024). ZeroCAL: Eliminating Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Limestone’s Decomposition to Decarbonize Cement Production. ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering. DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.4c03193, https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acssuschemeng.4c03193

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, October 23). ZeroCAL Revolutionizes Cement Decarbonization. AZoBuild. Retrieved on October 23, 2024 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23629.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "ZeroCAL Revolutionizes Cement Decarbonization". AZoBuild. 23 October 2024. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23629>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "ZeroCAL Revolutionizes Cement Decarbonization". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23629. (accessed October 23, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. ZeroCAL Revolutionizes Cement Decarbonization. AZoBuild, viewed 23 October 2024, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23629.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback