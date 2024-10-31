Posted in | News | Technology

IoT Detects Tunnel Voids for Safer Construction

A recent article published in Buildings presented an Internet of Things (IoT)-based solution to detect grouting voids in tunnel construction using the Raspberry Pi microcomputer. This system is capable of real-time monitoring using embedded electrical wires in the secondary tunnel lining to measure conductivity and relate disruptions with unfilled voids.

IoT Detects Tunnel Voids for Safer Construction
Study: Raspberry Pi-Based IoT System for Grouting Void Detection in Tunnel Construction. Image Credit: Sidorov_Ruslan/Shutterstock.com

Background

Tunnels are critical elements of modern infrastructure, facilitating transportation across challenging terrains. Thus, ensuring the stability and safety of tunnels is very important. Tunnel construction is supported by primary and secondary lining. While the former provides immediate support to the surrounding rock mass, the latter offers long-term strength, waterproofing, and resistance to external pressures.

However, voids between the primary and secondary linings are a major challenge during tunnel construction. These voids can compromise the structure’s integrity, ultimately leading to cracking, water ingress, and even tunnel collapse.

Common methods to detect tunnel voids include pre-hole grouting, manual tapping, and ground-penetrating radar (GPR). However, these methods do not provide for consistent, real-time monitoring.

Automated, real-time solutions are required to monitor the grouting process during tunnel construction without interrupting workflows. Therefore, this study leveraged concrete conductivity to develop a novel detection system based on IoT and the Raspberry Pi microcomputer.

Methods

Related Stories

Electrical wires were embedded within the secondary lining structure during tunnel construction. The proposed system automatically detected voids behind the secondary lining by measuring electrical current flow through the grouting material (concrete) using the embedded wire network.

A void disrupted the current flow, allowing the system to identify areas requiring further grouting. Thus, the system ensured no overfilling or underfilling occurred, optimizing the use of materials and labor.

The Raspberry Pi was housed inside a waterproof enclosure. The entire system was mounted on the self-propelled tunnel formwork to ensure mobility as the construction progressed. The grouting void detection began when the formwork moved to a specific position and the system’s two wires connected to the pre-embedded wires in the secondary lining.

The Raspberry Pi was connected to the internet to transmit this information to a cloud-based server hosted on Alibaba Cloud, ensuring the responsiveness and reliability of the monitoring process. The cloud server kept a continuous record of the status of each section, creating a detailed, remotely accessible database for construction managers and engineers.

The performance of the developed system was demonstrated in a real-world tunnel construction project through large-scale field tests. The system’s void-detection accuracy in different tunnel geometries (straight, curved, and intersection) was compared with the results from manual inspections and GPR data.

Results and Discussion

The developed void detection system successfully indicated the status of the grouting process. However, relying solely on this system’s readings could not guarantee complete grout coverage. Thus, GPR scans were employed as a secondary validation method to ensure structural integrity and verify the completeness of the grout filling.

Tunnel section geometry and grouting pressure influenced the size and distribution of voids detected by the developed system. Increasing grouting pressure generally led to fewer and smaller voids. However, the tunnel geometry played a significant role in void detection. For instance, curved sections exhibited larger voids and more irregular grout flow despite high pressure due to their complex geometry.

Intersection areas were also problematic due to the complexity of grout flow. These were prone to forming larger voids, and even high pressure could not fully eliminate void formation due to the complex geometry. Among all, straight sections exhibited the best results in terms of void reduction.

The temperature and humidity variations inside the tunnel had a relatively minor impact on the overall void detection results, as the overall environmental conditions were within the acceptable ranges for the grout curing process.

The comparison between the GPR scans and the void detection system demonstrated the effectiveness and accuracy of the latter. While GPR scans were highly reliable in detecting voids and measuring their sizes, the detection system successfully identified the majority of voids, specifically in critical areas such as curves, joints, and intersections. Thus, GPR could serve as a secondary verification tool to identify any remaining minor voids.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers successfully developed an IoT-based tunnel grouting void detection system using Raspberry Pi for tunnel construction monitoring. It offered a cost-effective, reliable, and scalable solution for detecting voids in real-time. This can be a significant advancement over traditional detection methods. Integration with cloud platforms for remote monitoring further enhanced the applicability of the developed system in large-scale infrastructure projects.

However, the system had certain limitations related to electromagnetic interference, which hindered the accurate detection of small or irregular voids. Additionally, scaling the system for broader applicability is complex. Therefore, the researchers suggest integrating complementary sensing technologies and data management methods to further strengthen the system’s performance.

Journal Reference

Luo, W., Zheng, J., Miao, Y., & Gao, L. (2024). Raspberry Pi-Based IoT System for Grouting Void Detection in Tunnel Construction. Buildings14(11), 3349. DOI: 10.3390/buildings14113349, https://www.mdpi.com/2075-5309/14/11/3349

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2024, October 31). IoT Detects Tunnel Voids for Safer Construction. AZoBuild. Retrieved on November 01, 2024 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23637.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "IoT Detects Tunnel Voids for Safer Construction". AZoBuild. 01 November 2024. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23637>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "IoT Detects Tunnel Voids for Safer Construction". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23637. (accessed November 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2024. IoT Detects Tunnel Voids for Safer Construction. AZoBuild, viewed 01 November 2024, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23637.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

Reducing Embodied Carbon Through Design

With an increase in the pressure to decarbonize the built environment and build more carbon-neutral buildings, the reduction of embodied carbon has become of great importance.

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

Calcium Carbonate Concrete: Building on Recycling

AZoBuild talks to Professors Noguchi and Maruyama about their research and development of Calcium Carbonate Concrete (CCC), a new material that has the potential to cause a sustainable revolution in the construction industry.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback