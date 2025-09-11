Bacteria-Infused Concrete Doubles as a Self-Recharging Supercapacitor

Scientists have developed a “living cement” by embedding electricity-generating bacteria into concrete, creating a self-regenerating supercapacitor that could power buildings and infrastructure from within.

Image Credit: Love Employee/Shutterstock.com

A research team at Aarhus University has demonstrated that cement can also function as an energy storage device. By integrating bacteria that produce electricity, they’ve created a biohybrid material capable of storing energy and recovering its performance over time.

By integrating Shewanella oneidensis, a bacterium known for its ability to transfer electrons, into cement, the team has created a biohybrid material that stores and releases energy while maintaining its structural strength. Even more remarkably, the material can restore much of its energy capacity when supplied with nutrients, acting as a kind of "living battery."

We have combined structure with function. The result is a new kind of material that can both bear loads and store energy - and which is capable of regaining its performance when supplied with nutrients. Qi Luo, Study Lead Researcher, Aarhus University

Where Biology Meets Building Materials

Concrete is typically seen as inert and lifeless, but this new study takes a radically different approach. Once embedded in the cement matrix, the bacteria form a network of charge carriers that allow the material to store and discharge electricity. Even at an early stage, it outperforms traditional cement-based energy systems, suggesting strong potential for real-world applications.

Perhaps most striking is that the system continues to function after the microbes have died—and can be reactivated.

A Recoverable Power Network

To address the natural decline of microbial activity over time, the researchers incorporated a built-in microfluidic network within the cement. This system delivers a nutrient-rich solution containing proteins, salts, vitamins, and growth factors to either maintain bacterial activity or bring the system back online.

Using this approach, the material was able to recover up to 80 % of its original energy capacity.

In practice, this could lead to infrastructure that stores power over the long term, without the need for frequent maintenance or battery replacement.

The material also held up under extreme temperatures. Whether frozen or exposed to heat, it retained its ability to store and release electricity. In one test, six cement blocks connected in series produced enough power to light an LED.

This isn’t just a lab experiment. We envision this technology being integrated into real buildings, in walls, foundations, or bridges, where it can support renewable energy sources like solar panels by providing local energy storage. Imagine a regular room built with bacteria-infused cement: even at a modest energy density of 5 Wh/kg, the walls alone could store about 10 kWh - enough to keep a standard enterprise server running for a whole day. Qi Luo, Study Lead Researcher, Aarhus University

Infrastructure That Powers Itself

As the world shifts toward renewables, the need for sustainable, scalable energy storage has never been greater. Conventional batteries rely on rare, costly materials like lithium and cobalt and degrade over time.

This new cement-based material, by contrast, is made from inexpensive, abundant components and uses naturally occurring, environmentally friendly bacteria. It’s also compatible with existing construction methods, making it a realistic option for large-scale adoption.

While still in the proof-of-concept phase, the findings signal a bold new direction in sustainable design: buildings that store their own energy, bridges that power embedded sensors, and infrastructure that helps manage its own energy use.

Journal Reference:

Luo, Q., et al. (2025) Living microbial cement supercapacitors with reactivatable energy storage. Cell Reports Physical Science. doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrp.2025.102810