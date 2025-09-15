BIOS MATER Project Launches to Drive Safe, Circular, and Low-Carbon Construction

A European consortium led by CIRCE has officially launched BIOS MATER, a Horizon Europe project co-funded by the Circular Bio-Based Europe Joint Undertaking (CBE JU) and the European Union. The initiative aims to transform the construction sector by introducing advanced bio-based materials, applying circular economy principles, and implementing Safe-and-Sustainable-by-Design (SSbD) solutions to ensure health, safety, and environmental responsibility throughout the building lifecycle.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

The project brings together 22 partners from 10 countries, including AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, which contributes its expertise in polymer-based innovative solutions that minimize the environmental impact and improve energy efficiency in the construction industry. United by a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, the BIOS MATER consortium integrates research institutions, SMEs, large industry players, and policy stakeholders to develop high-performance building products derived from renewable resources, paving the way for safer, low-carbon, and scalable construction practices across Europe.

BIOS MATER responds to the urgent need for change in a sector that accounts for approximately 37 % of global CO 2 emissions. By reimagining conventional materials, the project will deliver bio-based alternatives that match or exceed current standards in durability, safety, and performance. Through a holistic and innovation-driven approach, BIOS MATER will integrate circular economy strategies to reduce waste and promote market adoption, supported by digital transparency and active stakeholder engagement.

A central focus of the project is the development of four innovative bio-based construction products: sandwich panels for flooring, interior panelling, and furniture; wall panels and flooring tiles made from bio-based thermoplastics; exterior cladding panels using fiber-reinforced bio-resin composites; and biodegradable, plantable tiles from bio-based foams for interior drywalls. These solutions will be tested under real-world conditions in a dedicated demonstration park (DEMOpark), designed to showcase their performance, scalability, and environmental benefits in practical applications.

“This is an exciting opportunity to rethink the foundations of our built environment,” says Carlos Pérez, Project Coordinator at CIRCE. “It is truly inspiring to see partners from all over Europe working towards the same goal: to decarbonize the construction sector by applying principles of the bioeconomy and circular economy. The diversity and expertise within the BIOS MATER consortium empower us to create innovations that are both sustainable and practical for the market. I am eager to see these actions being accomplished.”

By equipping the construction sector with sustainable, high-performance alternatives, BIOS MATER directly supports the European Green Deal, the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan, and climate neutrality goals. The project represents a significant step toward a bio-based future, where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand to reshape the foundations of the built environment.