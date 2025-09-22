Schaeffler Black Series Radial Bearing and Housing Units Engineered to Cut Downtime in the Toughest Environments

The latest generation of radial insert ball bearing and housing units from Schaeffler is engineered for easy mounting and optimum durability in some of the toughest applications and harsh environments found in Australia and New Zealand.

Schaeffler Black Series radial insert bearings and housing unit. Image Credit: Schaeffler Group

The FAG Black Series – from the global leader in bearing and condition monitoring technologies – was developed to minimize downtime with smooth running and high reliability in applications with moderate to high axial and radial loads.

Schaeffler Australia says the radial insert ball bearing and housing unit combinations optimize whole-of-lifecycle costs, with increased service life and reduced maintenance in such demanding applications as:

Construction and mining machinery, including crushers, grinders and cranes

Power transmission and conveyor drives across multiple industries, including mining, ports, energy, cement and bulk materials handling

Agricultural and primary processing equipment operating in demanding conditions across industries such as textile, paper, timber, sugar, and harvesting

Food container filling and packaging machinery, as well as conveyors and screens in the food and beverage industry

Pumps ubiquitous to a broad spectrum of industry

Steel production and processing, including rolling and forming

The dimensions of the FAG housings are widely applicable throughout Australia and New Zealand, says Schaeffler. They conform to Industrial Standard JIS B 1559 which specifies the requirements for cast and pressed housings for insert bearings and which defines the dimensions and other characteristics of the housings that encase them. Compliance with this international Standard further guarantees quality, performance, and reliability.

Black series radial insert ball bearings feature Durotect BS coatings matched to the specific application for wear protection, friction and corrosion protection. Durotect BS coating on the bearings provides built-in protection against rust and other corrosive elements, making them ideal for environments where standard bearings might fail quickly.

The optimized design of the bearings helps reduce friction and wear, leading to improved energy efficiency in machinery. The outer and inner rings, as well as the flinger shields of the radial insert ball bearings, are provided with the Durotect BS coating.

Black Series radial insert ball bearings are particularly easy to install, says Schaeffler Australia. They feature two location methods and one type of seal. They can be relubricated where required, and are compatible with Schaeffler’s award-winning OPTIME condition monitoring system that uses wireless sensors and a cloud-based service to detect potential issues in rotating machinery, further enhancing reliability and minimizing downtime.

Black Series housing units are engineered with flake graphite cast iron housing units, engineered in accordance with JIS B 1557, and feature a concave bore in which FAG radial insert ball bearings are fitted. Radial insert ball bearings with a spherical outer ring, when fitted in housings with a concave bore, can compensate for static misalignment of the shaft.

The housing and bearing units are matched to each other, according to the application. Housing units are available as plummer block housing units, flanged housing units and take-up housing units to facilitate installation choice. This design provides easier alignment and longer service life, even when shafts are subject to misalignment.

Housing units are supplied with a loose-packed lubrication nipple and integrated end cap for the lubrication nipple as well as an Allen key. Benefits of this combination include enhanced protection against contamination, improved lubrication efficiency, and easier maintenance. The end cap prevents dirt and moisture from entering the nipple, while the Allen key provides a secure and precise method for tightening or loosening the fitting.