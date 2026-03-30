Global Drain Technologies Highlights KeyForm Accessory for Superior Industrial Drainage Installation

Global Drain Technologies (GDT), a leading manufacturer of high-quality drainage systems, is pleased to announce the KeyForm drainage accessory. This innovative product is engineered to elevate the standard for drain and floor coating integration across various industries, including commercial buildings, food and beverage processing, and manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Image Credit: Global Drain Technologies

The KeyForm, crafted from powder-coated, high-grade aluminum, securely snaps into place to protect the drain system during the concrete pouring stage. It can then be easily removed before the concrete fully cures. This integration reduces labor costs, minimizes rework potential, and improves overall quality. An additional advantage, as its name suggests, is that the KeyForm creates a natural keyway, facilitating a seamless interface with the floor coating solution as the concrete is poured during the drain installation process.

Traditional methods for creating a keyway involve manually chiseling the form into the concrete around the drain prior to floor coating application. The KeyForm accessory eliminates this laborious step, saving time and increasing efficiency, while establishing an effective connection point between the drain and the floor coating.

The tool's proprietary nanotechnology treatment strengthens the physical and chemical bond between floor and drain surfaces, resulting in robust adhesion and a seamless concrete-to-coating transition. It is shown that the KeyForm delivers an 80 % improvement in bonding between the drain and the floor coating.

By forming a precise keyway along the drain, the KeyForm maximizes the surface area for floor coatings and promotes efficient post-installation operations. Poor interface between the drain and the floor coating often leads to surface and subsurface cracking, creating areas where liquids and solids can accumulate, increasing the risk of bacterial growth and hygienic challenges. The KeyForm accessory effectively mitigates these risks.

KeyForm is fully compatible with Slot Drain Systems Series 6000, 8000, and 10,000, offering enhanced flexibility and confidence for contractors and facility managers undertaking diverse projects.