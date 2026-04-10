Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

Hybrid Binder Cuts Embodied Carbon in Cement By Almost Half with Biomass Ash and Graphene

Tests suggest a hybrid binder made with fly ash, slag, coir biomass ash, and graphene can cut embodied carbon by nearly 45 % while improving strength and durability.

A bucket of freshly mixed concrete, close up shot. Study: Data-driven optimization of sustainable high-performance concrete incorporating SCMs, biomass ash, and graphene nanoplatelets. Image Credit: alenka2194/Shutterstock.com

A study in Scientific Reports reports a high-performance concrete mix that sharply reduces embodied carbon while outperforming a conventional control in strength and chloride resistance by combining industrial byproducts, biomass ash, and graphene nanoplatelets.

Saving this for later? Download a PDF here.

Concrete is essential to modern infrastructure, but the cement it relies on has a significant carbon footprint. Ordinary Portland cement remains a major source of global carbon dioxide emissions because clinker production is energy-intensive. 

One established way to reduce that impact is to replace part of the cement with supplementary cementitious materials such as fly ash and ground granulated blast-furnace slag. This approach works, but only up to a point.

High fly ash contents can slow early strength development, and the benefits of single additives often flatten at higher dosages. This study attempts to build a more effective low-carbon binder by combining materials that work at different scales inside the concrete matrix.

Developing a Hybrid Binder

Related Stories

The team developed a hybrid binder using fly ash (FA), ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS), thermally treated coir biomass (TTCB), and graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs). FA and GGBS are industrial byproducts already used in lower-carbon concrete. TTCB is a bio-derived ash made from coconut coir waste, while GNPs were added in very small amounts to improve nanoscale matrix development.

The idea was to combine their effects rather than treat each material in isolation:

  • TTCB contributes reactive silica and microfilling effects, and may also help support nanoparticle dispersion
  • GNPs, meanwhile, can assist with nucleation and crack-bridging in the cement matrix
  • FA and GGBS support long-term hydration and pore refinement

The researchers prepared M40-grade concrete mixes and tested a control alongside a broader experimental program of ten mix designs. The optimized mixes highlighted in the paper used 30 % SCM replacement, TTCB at 5 % to 10 %, and GNP dosages of 0.08 % to 0.12 %.

Performance was assessed through compressive, tensile, and flexural strength tests, along with rapid chloride permeability, water uptake, and residual strength after exposure to 300 °C.

Strength and Permeability Value

The optimized mix reached 55 MPa compressive strength at 28 days, compared with roughly 44-45 MPa for the control, an improvement of about 23 %.

It also delivered a rapid chloride permeability value of about 505 C, around 42 % lower than the control, and water absorption of 2.8 %, about 40 % lower.

The paper estimates that embodied carbon was nearly 45 % lower than for an ordinary Portland cement mix. Microstructural analysis supported those results, pointing to a denser internal structure and improved calcium-silicate-hydrate development.

Just as important, the gains were not open-ended. The study identified an optimal formulation window, beyond which higher additive content began to impair workability and overall performance.

A More Systematic Way To Design Mixes

Beyond the material formulation itself, the study is notable for its approach to mix design. The researchers paired laboratory testing with predictive modeling to explore trade-offs among compressive strength, durability, embodied CO2, and cost.

Among the models tested, XGBoost gave the strongest predictive accuracy for strength. For the optimization stage, however, the researchers used Random Forest as the surrogate model because it proved more stable for the small dataset.

They then combined that with multi-objective optimization methods to search for mixes that balanced competing goals rather than maximizing a single property.

The paper shows how a constrained, data-driven workflow can help narrow down promising formulations more efficiently inside a defined laboratory design space.

An Exploratory Framework, Not a Universal Predictor

The authors note that their framework is an exploratory surrogate approach tied to the mixes actually tested, not a universal predictor of concrete design more broadly.

The dataset is limited, and longer-term validation would still be needed before the approach could be extended confidently beyond the formulations examined here.

Even so, the work offers a practical example of how lower-carbon concrete design can be made more targeted, especially when multiple performance requirements must be balanced simultaneously.

Journal Reference

Anand, P., Singh, S. D., Pratap, S., Asaithambi, P., & Bidira, F. (2026). Data-driven optimization of sustainable high-performance concrete incorporating SCMs, biomass ash, and graphene nanoplatelets. Scientific Reports, 6, 10657. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-45032-z, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-45032-z

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Samudrapom Dam

Written by

Samudrapom Dam

Samudrapom Dam is a freelance scientific and business writer based in Kolkata, India. He has been writing articles related to business and scientific topics for more than one and a half years. He has extensive experience in writing about advanced technologies, information technology, machinery, metals and metal products, clean technologies, finance and banking, automotive, household products, and the aerospace industry. He is passionate about the latest developments in advanced technologies, the ways these developments can be implemented in a real-world situation, and how these developments can positively impact common people.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dam, Samudrapom. (2026, April 10). Hybrid Binder Cuts Embodied Carbon in Cement By Almost Half with Biomass Ash and Graphene. AZoBuild. Retrieved on April 10, 2026 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=24023.

  • MLA

    Dam, Samudrapom. "Hybrid Binder Cuts Embodied Carbon in Cement By Almost Half with Biomass Ash and Graphene". AZoBuild. 10 April 2026. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=24023>.

  • Chicago

    Dam, Samudrapom. "Hybrid Binder Cuts Embodied Carbon in Cement By Almost Half with Biomass Ash and Graphene". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=24023. (accessed April 10, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Dam, Samudrapom. 2026. Hybrid Binder Cuts Embodied Carbon in Cement By Almost Half with Biomass Ash and Graphene. AZoBuild, viewed 10 April 2026, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=24023.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Construction Trends

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback