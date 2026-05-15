Minister Invited to Tour Smart Micro Suburbs Tipped to Solve Housing Affordability

Australia's housing crisis has reached a tipping point, with community property innovator, Peter Simms, taking the extraordinary step of writing directly to the Federal Minister for Housing, Clare O'Neil, seeking urgent action and a face-to-face meeting in Canberra to present what he describes as a 'game-changing' solution.

Image Credit: Land Title Communities

Simms, founder of Land Title Communities, Australia's innovative community focused solution to housing, said the current approach to housing policy is failing Australians and warned that without bold, coordinated reform, affordability will continue to spiral out of reach.

"We are at breaking point. You can talk about tax, incentives and policy all you like, but if you don't fix how homes actually get delivered, nothing changes," Simms said.

A Direct Call to Canberra

In a formal request to the Minister, Simms is seeking an urgent meeting at her Parliamentary Office in Canberra to present a groundbreaking, uniquely Australian housing model he believes could unlock supply at speed and scale.

The model centers on the creation of micro suburbs; small, master-planned communities built on underutilized land that can deliver fast-construction, smart-sized homes at significantly lower cost.

"This is not theory, this is a practical, deliverable solution," Simms said.

"We have land, we have demand and we have a model that works. Several sites are already in place in Victoria. What we need is government alignment to make it happen."

Simms added that 82 Government sites have already been earmarked for development for both Affordable and social housing in regional and urban locations across Victoria. The micro suburb initiative takes care of all of the civil, development, building and operational services and dwellings can be built within 12 weeks. Land Title Communities has 159 sites across four locations that would suit affordable housing that are ready to go with services and infrastructure already in place.

'Stop Talking, Start Building'

Simms said current policy discussions, including ongoing debate around capital gains tax, risk missing the real issue.

"Housing affordability is not going to be solved through tax tweaks alone," he said.

"If the government wants any policy lever, including CGT settings, to actually deliver results, it has to fix supply."

He said that means working across Federal, State and Local Government to remove the barriers that are holding projects back.

"We need land released, approvals accelerated and red tape stripped out," Simms said.

"Right now, the system is too slow, too expensive and too fragmented."

The Micro Suburb Model

Simms' proposal focuses on unlocking large, underutilized land holdings and transforming them into high-quality, community-focused micro suburbs.

These developments are designed to deliver:

Fast-construction homes that can be completed far more quickly than traditional builds

Smart-sized housing that reduces cost without compromising quality or lifestyle

Increased housing density in a considered, scalable way

New pathways for landowners to participate in housing supply

"This is about building more homes, faster and at a price point Australians can actually afford," Simms said.

A Solution with National and Global Potential

Simms said the model is not only relevant to Australia, but has the potential to be adopted internationally.

"This is a uniquely Australian solution to a global problem. If we get this right, it becomes a blueprint for other countries facing the same challenges," he said.

Unlocking Housing by Unlocking Movement

A key benefit of the model is its ability to encourage downsizing and free up existing housing stock.

"We have millions of Australians living in large homes that no longer suit their needs," Simms said.

"If we can provide attractive, affordable alternatives, those homes come back into the market for families."

He said this creates a multiplier effect across the entire housing system.

"You are not just building new homes, you are unlocking existing ones."

A Warning to Government

Simms said the stakes are too high for incremental change.

"Australians are losing faith in the system. Young people are giving up on home ownership and families are being priced out, but CGT alone is not going to help," he said.

He said failure to act decisively will have long-term consequences.

"This is not just a housing issue, it is an economic and social issue. If we do not fix this, we are locking an entire generation out of the market. The solution is ready and it is already working in Victoria and can be rolled out nationally," he said.

Simms said he is ready to work with government to implement the model at scale.

"The demand is there, the land is there and the solution is working. The question is whether government is prepared to act," he added.

"The upcoming meeting request represents an opportunity to move beyond discussion and into delivery.

"We don't need more talk. We need action and we need it now. This model is groundbreaking and it needs consideration and support because it will help Australia to solve the housing crisis."