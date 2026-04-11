GBP K.K. Launches Mechanical Inline Connector for Direct Copper-to-Aluminum Cable Connections

GBP K.K. has launched a new Mechanical Inline Connector for the Japanese market, designed to enable direct inline connection between copper and aluminum conductors without the use of a terminal block.

Image Credit: GBP K.K.

The product addresses practical challenges associated with conventional copper-to-aluminum cable connection methods, particularly in applications where installation space and on-site work efficiency are important considerations.

Addressing the Limitations of Conventional Connection Methods

When copper and aluminum conductors are connected, galvanic corrosion can occur due to contact between dissimilar metals.

As a result, conventional installation methods have typically relied on the use of bimetal terminal blocks.

However, this approach can present several on-site challenges, including:

The need to allocate installation space for the terminal block

Increased panel congestion

Additional installation work such as terminal block mounting and interconnecting wiring

The newly launched GBP Mechanical Inline Connector is designed with a structure that takes corrosion suppression into account, enabling direct straight-through copper-to-aluminum conductor connection without a terminal block.

By eliminating the need for an intermediary connection block, the product can help support:

Space saving

Reduced installation work

More consistent installation quality

Three Key Product Features

1. Broad Compatibility Across Conductor Sizes and Voltage Classes

The connector is compatible with conductor sizes compliant with Japanese cable standards, covering 14 mm2 to 500 mm2. It can be used across a wide range of applications, from low-voltage wiring to 35 kV-class systems.

For low-voltage applications, the product has undergone performance verification testing to ensure reliability in terms of:

Tensile strength

Temperature rise

Electrical resistance

Connection performance

2. Installation Without Crimping or Compression Tools

The connector does not require crimping or compression tools. Installation can be completed using commonly available tools such as a power driver or wrench, helping simplify work on site.

The fastening screws are equipped with a torque-control mechanism in which the screw head shears off when the specified torque is reached. This enables visual confirmation that the connection has been completed at the appropriate torque, supporting:

Easier installation

Reduced dependence on installer skill level

More consistent workmanship

Shorter installation time

3. Insulation Options for Low- and High-Voltage Applications

For low-voltage applications up to 600 V, a cold shrink tube is included as standard, allowing the product to be used immediately after delivery while also supporting insulation protection, waterproofing, and reinforcement of the connection area.

For high-voltage applications up to 35 kV class, the connector can be used in combination with commercially available inline insulation materials.

When used in such applications, insulation materials appropriate to the system voltage should be selected, and insulation work should be carried out in accordance with the insulation manufacturer’s recommended installation method.

Product Specifications

Compatible Conductor Materials: Copper and aluminum (including dissimilar conductor connections)

Copper and aluminum (including dissimilar conductor connections) Compatible Conductor Sizes: 14 mm 2 to 500 mm 2

14 mm to 500 mm Connection Method: Inline connection (mechanical screw-tightening type with shear-head bolts)

Inline connection (mechanical screw-tightening type with shear-head bolts) Applicable Voltage Range: Low voltage (up to 600 V) to 35 kV class

Low voltage (up to 600 V) to 35 kV class Standards / Testing: Performance verified in line with internationally recognized electrical standards for low-voltage applications

Performance verified in line with internationally recognized electrical standards for low-voltage applications Standard Accessories: Cold shrink tube for low-voltage applications up to 600 V

Cold shrink tube for low-voltage applications up to 600 V High-Voltage Use: Can be used in combination with commercially available insulation materials

Based in Japan, GBP K.K. offers end-to-end renewable energy solutions - from solar system design and construction to O&M and cutting-edge AI/IoT integration. Feel free to reach out to us for anything renewable energy related!