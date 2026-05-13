New Anti Sag Silane Solves Vertical Concrete Protection Challenges for Bridges and Parking Structures

A new 100 % silane water repellent with anti-sag properties is hitting the market just in time for seasonal concrete maintenance. Cortec’s new MCI®-2018 X V/O makes it easier for contractors to protect vertical and overhead concrete from the ingress of water and chlorides, minimizing drips and maximizing water repellent penetration into bridges, parking ramps, and other concrete structures with walls and overhangs.

Image Credit: Cortec Corporation

Ashraf Hasania, MCI® Technical Sales and Product Manager, pointed out why this new formulation is so important: “MCI®-2018 X V/O provides a unique and highly effective solution for protecting vertical and overhead concrete surfaces - areas that are often under-protected in structures like parking garages and industrial facilities, where most attention is typically given to horizontal slabs. Designed for ease of application, MCI®-2018 X V/O efficiently covers those surfaces while minimizing material waste caused by runoff and dripping.”

MCI®-2018 X V/O can be used as a standalone 100 % silane water repellent or in tandem with a surface applied corrosion inhibitor (SACI) such as MCI®-2020. This combination allows contractors to apply the highest possible concentration of SACI and prolong the corrosion inhibitor protection period by lining the concrete matrix with a hydrophobic layer that maintains breathability. Hasania further noted, “As a complementary system, MCI®-2018 X V/O works seamlessly alongside other water repellents, sealers and membranes used on horizontal surfaces, creating a more thorough protection system. The result is a balanced, cost-effective approach that enhances durability performance, reduces maintenance needs, and delivers long-term protection.”

MCI®-2018 X V/O is easy to apply using conventional spray equipment and is an excellent choice for repairs or routine maintenance on vertical or overhead concrete found in many structures:

Bridges

Tunnels

Parking garages

Jetties/piers (non-submerged)

Commercial buildings

With this thixotropic 100 % silane water repellent, contractors are now equipped to protect vulnerable concrete surfaces that were previously difficult to address. As maintenance season gets underway, now is the time to take a closer look at the advantages of MCI®-2018 X V/O as part of a broader strategy to fight corrosion and extend concrete service life.