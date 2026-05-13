Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

New Anti Sag Silane Solves Vertical Concrete Protection Challenges for Bridges and Parking Structures

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

A new 100 % silane water repellent with anti-sag properties is hitting the market just in time for seasonal concrete maintenance. Cortec’s new MCI®-2018 X V/O makes it easier for contractors to protect vertical and overhead concrete from the ingress of water and chlorides, minimizing drips and maximizing water repellent penetration into bridges, parking ramps, and other concrete structures with walls and overhangs.

Image Credit: Cortec Corporation

Related Stories

Ashraf Hasania, MCI® Technical Sales and Product Manager, pointed out why this new formulation is so important: “MCI®-2018 X V/O provides a unique and highly effective solution for protecting vertical and overhead concrete surfaces - areas that are often under-protected in structures like parking garages and industrial facilities, where most attention is typically given to horizontal slabs. Designed for ease of application, MCI®-2018 X V/O efficiently covers those surfaces while minimizing material waste caused by runoff and dripping.”

MCI®-2018 X V/O can be used as a standalone 100 % silane water repellent or in tandem with a surface applied corrosion inhibitor (SACI) such as MCI®-2020. This combination allows contractors to apply the highest possible concentration of SACI and prolong the corrosion inhibitor protection period by lining the concrete matrix with a hydrophobic layer that maintains breathability. Hasania further noted, “As a complementary system, MCI®-2018 X V/O works seamlessly alongside other water repellents, sealers and membranes used on horizontal surfaces, creating a more thorough protection system. The result is a balanced, cost-effective approach that enhances durability performance, reduces maintenance needs, and delivers long-term protection.”

MCI®-2018 X V/O is easy to apply using conventional spray equipment and is an excellent choice for repairs or routine maintenance on vertical or overhead concrete found in many structures:

  • Bridges
  • Tunnels
  • Parking garages
  • Jetties/piers (non-submerged)
  • Commercial buildings

With this thixotropic 100 % silane water repellent, contractors are now equipped to protect vulnerable concrete surfaces that were previously difficult to address. As maintenance season gets underway, now is the time to take a closer look at the advantages of MCI®-2018 X V/O as part of a broader strategy to fight corrosion and extend concrete service life.

Source:

Cortec Corporation

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cortec Corporation. (2026, May 13). New Anti Sag Silane Solves Vertical Concrete Protection Challenges for Bridges and Parking Structures. AZoBuild. Retrieved on May 14, 2026 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=24071.

  • MLA

    Cortec Corporation. "New Anti Sag Silane Solves Vertical Concrete Protection Challenges for Bridges and Parking Structures". AZoBuild. 14 May 2026. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=24071>.

  • Chicago

    Cortec Corporation. "New Anti Sag Silane Solves Vertical Concrete Protection Challenges for Bridges and Parking Structures". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=24071. (accessed May 14, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Cortec Corporation. 2026. New Anti Sag Silane Solves Vertical Concrete Protection Challenges for Bridges and Parking Structures. AZoBuild, viewed 14 May 2026, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=24071.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Construction Trends

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback