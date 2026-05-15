Prickly Pears Show Promise as the Building Materials of Tomorrow

Researchers from the Department of Mechanical Engineering have shown that agricultural waste from prickly pear cactus plants could be used as a low-cost, low-carbon reinforcement for construction materials, offering a more sustainable alternative to conventional composites.

Image Credit: University of Bath

Composite materials combine strong reinforcing fibers with a lightweight base material, known as a ‘matrix’. Widely used composites like carbon fiber, fiberglass or Kevlar rely on synthetic fibers and energy-intensive manufacturing processes. Their durability also makes them difficult to reuse or recycle at the end of their lifespan. Swapping synthetic fibers with natural alternatives offers a renewable and biodegradable solution.

Matt Hutchins, a researcher in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and lead author of the study, said: “Inside the flat cactus pads is a naturally occurring fiber network. These fibers form a honeycomb-like structure that helps the plant support its own weight and resists bending in strong winds. We’re exploring how to extract these structures and keep them intact, borrowing their natural properties to reinforce bio-based composites.”

This work is the first output from an ongoing international research collaboration led by Dr Fulvio Pinto, with the Centre for Regenerative Design & Engineering for a Net Positive World, where he leads the Materials and Structures theme and the University of Catania in Sicily.

Tackling a Thorny Issue

Plant-based fibers such as flax and hemp have already been explored as natural alternatives to synthetic fibers, but their cultivation comes with environmental costs, including land use, water demand and the need for pesticides and fertilizers. Using agricultural waste avoids these challenges and provides a low-cost, low-impact, and abundantly available alternative.

The prickly pear cactus, Opuntia ficus-indica, is a fast-growing cactus that thrives in hot, dry conditions, and its habitable environment is expected to increase as the climate changes. Large amounts of agricultural waste are generated as a by-product of food production or from pruning to control its rapid spread in unwanted areas.

Dr Pinto, who is leading the project, said: “Although the benefits of sustainable, bio-based materials are well-known, their use in construction is still limited. We hope that by incorporating regionally sourced or culturally significant plants, we can not only reduce embodied carbon in building materials but also increase the adoption of natural materials in civil applications.”

Extracting the Fibers

Turning cactus waste into a viable construction material relies on separating usable fibers without damaging their natural structure. Omar Elhawary, a researcher on the team, is currently investigating how these fibers bond with bio-based resins to create fully sustainable composites. The team compared two different methods to extract the fibers from discarded cactus pads.

The first, water retting, is a traditional technique that has been used for centuries to process flax. It involves soaking plant material in water for several weeks until the soft tissue rots away, allowing clean fibers to be removed and dried.

The second method uses changing water pressures to flush out soft plant material, cutting processing time by around 90 %.

While water retting is slower, the team found it produced cleaner and stronger fibers with fewer unwanted residues that could weaken the final product. They also discovered fibers extracted from older cactus pads were stronger and easier to separate than those from younger plants, making them more suitable for use in composite materials.

Plant Waste into Practical Products

When mixed into plastics, the cactus fibers made materials noticeably stiffer and stronger than either component on their own, especially when bent or lightly impacted. The resulting composites performed well at the temperatures used in low-heat manufacturing, although they are not suitable for very high-temperature or high-stress applications.

While these bio-based composites are far less strong than carbon fiber, their performance compares favorably with other plant-based materials. Researchers suggest they are well-suited to lightweight, low-load uses, where low cost and environmental impact are prioritized over extreme strength. Potential applications could include non-load-bearing wall panels, lightweight cladding, automotive interior components and even sports equipment such as surfboard cores.

Elhawary, who is testing the tensile and flexural properties of these new composites, noted that the material is as much about form as it is about function.

He said: “Beyond the mechanical stiffness, these composites are quite aesthetically pleasing, with the natural honeycomb structure of the cactus still visible in the final product.

“The visual appeal of the research has already captured public attention; an image of the cactus-reinforced composite was showcased outside Bath Spa train station last November as part of the University’s 'Images of Research' competition, highlighting the intersection of engineering and sustainable art.”

Further research will explore how these fibers bond with common construction polymers and measure their full mechanical performance when pulled or bent. As part of a broader program on sustainable composite materials, the team is also investigating fully bio-based systems and scalable manufacturing routes. This growing area of research aims to support the transition to lower-carbon construction and offers new opportunities for collaboration and future researchers in sustainable materials and engineering.