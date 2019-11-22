Largest Gas Replacement Programme with Ground Source Heat Pumps in Tower Blocks Commences in Sunderland

Residents in 364 homes across seven tower blocks in Sunderland are embracing the green housing revolution with the removal of their gas boilers in place of renewable and low carbon ground source heat pumps.

Gentoo Group are delivering the ‘Core 364’ project with the support of energy and regeneration specialist, ENGIE, and ground source heat pump specialists, Kensa Contracting. Mobilisation for the heating upgrade programme commenced this October, with all systems expected to be replaced by late Summer 2020.

The growing number of ground source heat pump installations in existing and new build housing comes in light of Government’s new National Design Guide and imminent Future Homes Standard; both of which recommend heat pumps as sustainable heating alternatives to fossil fuels.

In addition, Building Regulation updates outlawing boiler flues containing combustible materials removes the option for like-for-like replacements in multiple occupancy buildings, adding to the growing list of reasons to remove gas from buildings.

The Gentoo scheme will see further improvements in the tower blocks including; the installation of sprinklers, upgrades to the incoming electricity supply, upgrades to fire alarm and detection systems, and the removal of the gas supply to the tower blocks.

David Broom, Commercial Director at Kensa Contracting, comments:

“Electrification of heat with ground source heat pumps not only makes buildings safer and cheaper to run, but also immediately reduces carbon emissions, and more importantly puts UK homes on the pathway to Zero Carbon as grid infrastructure is further decarbonised.”

Each Kensa Shoebox ground source heat pump – one per flat – will be connected to a fifth generation district heating system consisting of ambient shared ground loop arrays. An underground aquifer will provide the heat source for the tower blocks, accessed via open loop boreholes drilled to depths of 60m. The ambient system prevents heat losses, overcoming overheating in the tower block communal areas, and boosts the system efficiency.

The decentralised heat pumps provide heating independence to the tenants, with each able to shop around for the cheapest electricity deal, whilst reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 420 tonnes or nearly 70% per year and improving local air quality. As the grid further decarbonises, the carbon savings of the system will become even more pronounced.

Gentoo’s Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Wilson, said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with ENGIE and Kensa Contracting to deliver this effective and pioneering service for our tenants. This heating system will provide heat and hot water at a much reduced cost, using natural heat from the ground.

“Gentoo is committed to providing safe and affordable housing for its tenants and I’m delighted to welcome the start of this important work, delivering real savings for our tenants and generating renewable heat for their homes. This is just one of many improvements we are committed to making in our high rise blocks which will ensure our residents stay even safer in their own homes in the future.”

Andrew McIntosh, Regional Managing Director at ENGIE, said:

“We have a great partnership with Gentoo and are delighted to help bring this innovative and energy efficient solution to all residents involved in this project. Our expertise in wide scale regeneration and energy projects will ensure this project is delivered effectively, providing North Tower residents with a modern heating system and enhanced fire safety features.”

Source: https://www.kensaheatpumps.com/