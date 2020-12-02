Peab Rebuilds Highway 23 Outside of Växjö

Peab has been commissioned to rebuild ten kilometers of highway 23 between Huseby and Marklanda which is on the stretch between Älmhult and Växjö. The road section will become a divided highway with a center guardrail. The customer is the Swedish Transport Administration and the contract is worth SEK 159 million.

Map of Highway 23

The road section will be rebuilt to improve traffic safety and passability. It will be broadened from eight meters to 13 meters and rebuilt into a divided 2+1 highway with a center guardrail.

“Naturally we are pleased to contribute to improving traffic safety and passability on the road. One of the challenges with the project is that existing traffic has to pass by the workplace, which is why we put very high demands on safeguarding our personnel,” says Göran Wiking, Region Manager Peab.

The project also includes fitting the new section to connecting roads and pedestrian and bicycle paths as well as building a new bridge. Wildlife fencing will be erected on both sides of the road to reduce the risk of wildlife accidents.

“Highway 23 is an important inland route that connects southern Skåne with central Östergötland via Växjö. By broadening the stretch just south of Växjö we are creating a safer and more accessible commuting road between Växjö and Älmhult and further on to Skåne. Conditions for forwarding goods will also be improved correspondingly and we are very happy that we can now start construction work with Peab. This project has long been awaited by many,” says Lennart Andersson, Region Manager Swedish Transport Administration.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction has begun in November 2020 and is expected to be completed in the autumn of 2022.

The project will be order registered in the fourth quarter 2020.

Source: https://www.peab.com/