Polyglass Invites You to Join them at TRC

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is pleased to announce its participation at the RCAT 45th Annual Texas Roofing Conference June 16th -18th in San Antonio, TX. As a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in the United States, Polyglass is a pioneer in self-adhered modified bitumen roofing technology and offers a full line of premium roof coatings for low- and steep-slope applications.

Hosted by the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas, the Texas Roofing Conference is an annual trade show for professional roofers to explore the roofing industry's latest products and industry trends. Register for the expo floor access only or for the entire show which includes entry to all regular seminars and educational programs, a ticket to the Annual Awards Luncheon and automatic entry to win Expo door prizes.

Stop by Polyglass booth #605/704 to check out Polyglass innovations and technologies as well as the newest and most popular products, including Polystick MTS Plus, ADESO Self-Adhering Cap Sheets, Polyfresko, and Elastoflex SA Polar Cap & Base Sheets.

Polyglass is thrilled to be back in-person at the Texas Roofing Convention and looks forward to interacting with other roofing professionals about Polyglass’ innovative roofing products. For more information about RCAT’s 45th Annual Texas Roofing Convention and to register, please visit their website. To learn more about Polyglass products, please visit polyglass.us.

