Polyglass Unveils Bold New Logo, Reinforcing Company's Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Polyglass, a leading provider of roofing and waterproofing solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new brand identity. The updated brand reflects the company's continued growth, expansion, and commitment to innovation in the industry.

Image Credit: Polyglass

​​​​​​​Since becoming a member of the Mapei Group in 2008, Polyglass has embodied a strong sense of family values, with over 100 years combined of family history, heritage, and culture. Throughout its evolution, Polyglass has remained dedicated to its core identity, placing emphasis on family, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

A brand is more than just a logo and colors; it tells a story, conveys insight, and represents the culture of the company. The new Polyglass brand identity is built upon the company's core values, showcasing its global presence and its commitment to providing exceptional products and services.

"Our brand is one of our most valuable assets. It ensures continuity and recognition, and promotes a consistent image in the industry," said Agnes Prosniak, Strategic Marketing Manager at Polyglass. "As our business expands and evolves, so does our brand. Our new logo symbolizes growth, adaptability, and a commitment to moving forward."

The redesigned logo features a simplified and more efficient version of the previous image, with sharp edges replacing rounded corners, creating an even more recognizable stamp of credibility in the industry. By removing excess text, the new logo emphasizes that Polyglass is more than just a provider of "Roofing and Waterproofing Systems." Additionally, the enlarged Mapei  highlights the company's integral role as a key member of the Mapei Group.

Polyglass represents more than its humble beginnings as a small roofing contractor family business founded in Venezia, Italy in the 1960s. It is more than the vision that led to the establishment of the first manufacturing plant in Ponte di Piave and the subsequent expansion to the United States in the 1980s. Today, Polyglass is a global leader in the production of modified bitumen roofing membranes, self-adhered technology, coatings and sealants, and building envelope products that effectively Seal the Envelope.

With the introduction of the new brand identity, both Polyglass USA and Polyglass Italy will share the same logo, symbolizing unity and collaboration as the company continues to forge ahead into the future.

"We are proud to present the next evolution of our brand. This new identity represents who we are now, more than we have ever been before," stated Agnes. "Polyglass USA and Italy stand together, united, as we embrace our global presence and look forward to serving our customers with even greater dedication."

Source: https://www.polyglass.com/

