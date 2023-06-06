Connect and Celebrate with Polyglass During National Roofing Week 2023

Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions, announces its support in celebrating NRCA’s National Roofing Week June 4th- 10th, 2023. Through National Roofing Week the NRCA promotes the value of the roofing industry by informing the public about the important role of roofing professionals and of roofs on homes and businesses in their community.

Image Credit: Polyglass U.S.A. Inc.

Throughout National Roofing Week Polyglass will be featuring posts on social media supporting the daily themes.

Sunday: Roofing Week Kick-off

Monday: Signature Project

Tuesday: Charitable Project

Wednesday: Employee Appreciation

Thursday: Employee Training

Friday: Celebration!

Saturday: Wrap-Up

Polyglass will also be promoting their new and improved roofing contractor rewards and loyalty program, Club Premio. Roofing contractors can sign up to ‘Join the Club’ at club-premio.com. Once enrolled they can submit invoices of qualifying Polyglass products to earn points they can redeem for great rewards like golf trips, tech to support their business, and other high-end products.

You can follow along with Polyglass on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, @PolyglassUSA. Be sure to use the hashtag #NationalRoofingWeek and tag Polyglass to get a special shoutout and a chance to win a Polyglass lunch box and JBL speaker!

Source: https://polyglass.us/