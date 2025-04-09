CASE Construction Equipment Unveils Groundbreaking Products for the Future of Construction

At Bauma 2025, the world’s premier construction equipment fair, CASE Construction Equipment is introducing a range of products, designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s job sites. With over 180 years of industry experience, CASE is pushing the boundaries, to deliver machines that improve operator comfort, increase productivity, and drive sustainability. "Innovation is our foundation,” states Fabrizio Cepollina, Vice President CE EMEA Region & Global Alliances.

Image Credit: CASE Construction

“It's ingrained in our DNA. Since 1842, innovation has been our driving force, ensuring our continued vitality. For CASE, innovation means delivering practical, impactful solutions, products and services, that directly enhance our customers' businesses.”

CASE 421G Wheel Loader: Power, Precision and Comfort in a Compact Package

For customers seeking a reliable, versatile wheel loader, the CASE 421G is a game changer. Perfect for material handling and construction tasks, this 97 hp/72 kW machine combines impressive power with operator comfort, to make even the toughest jobs easier.

The operator’s cab features a large, glazed area, a low front console and a standard rearview camera, offering exceptional visibility and improved safety. Seat mounted controls and an ergonomic design, reduce fatigue during long shifts. The driveline features a ‘shift-on-fly’ transmission, specially designed for industrial machinery that requires a high tractive effort with a seamless transition between ratios.

CASE 1021G+ X-DRIVE: Smarter, Safer, and More Efficient

The CASE 1021G+ X-DRIVE represents the next generation of large wheel loaders, combining the new “G+” Series operator cabin upgrades and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) to optimize fuel efficiency, productivity, and safety.

The CVT reduces fuel consumption and operating costs, while maintaining high performance. The machine’s intuitive touchscreen display and adjustable traction force allow operators to customize performance for every task, boosting efficiency. A new premium seat, with heating, ventilation and a three point seatbelt, rear object detection system, heated and electrically adjustable rear view mirrors, along with new Click&Dig automation features, minimise operator fatigue and maximize comfort and productivity.

CASE 580SV Evolution: Speed, Comfort, and Power in All Operations

The CASE 580SV Evolution backhoe loader is designed for customers who need power, speed, and precision in a compact, versatile package. Built for versatility and performance, it boasts advanced features that improve operator comfort and efficiency.

New features include an automatic Direct Drive transmission, that locks the power of the engine output directly to the transmission, for increased gradeability and acceleration, while providing lower noise levels in the cab. A comfort steering system requires minimum operator effort, reducing fatigue over the working day. In addition, a new brake enabled idle function mirrors travelling with a cruise control system. The machine also features faster travel speed and new Power Boost and Power Lift functions, to maximize productivity. Improved radiator access allows easier cleaning and maintenance.

CASE CX38D Excavator: Compact Yet Powerful for Any Job

The new CX38D, the 20th model in an impressive range, is the perfect solution for customers looking for precision and versatility in a compact excavator. Whether working on residential projects or commercial sites, the CX38D delivers the ideal balance of power and comfort. The compact design allows for precise movement and great manoeuvrability in tight spaces, making it perfect for urban work. Electroproportional auxiliary controls and Hemisphere Machine Guidance make the CX38D incredibly adaptable, ensuring a wide range of tasks can be tackled with ease and precision. Hemisphere’s GNSS technology provides real time positioning and machine tracking, helping optimize job progress and minimize material waste.

CASE’s Electric Machines: Leading the Way in Zero-Emission Construction

CASE offers a range of zero-emission electric models. These machines provide the same high performance as their diesel counterparts, but with no tailpipe emissions, reduced noise and fast recharging times. Electric drivelines provide instant torque, for superior operating power, with up to eight hours of autonomy. Fast charging capabilities ensure all day productivity can be achieved. Electric machines can be operated in noise sensitive zones, such as residential areas, schools, hospitals and during nighttime hours and they can help customers to tap into new markets, qualifying for zero-emission tenders and earning environmental credits that enhance a business’s reputation.

CX210ZQ: Heavy-Duty Performance with Electric Drive

The CX210ZQ, built in cooperation with MOOG, is a full size electric excavator. Using an innovative ZQUIP modular battery system allows rapid battery swapping, to keep the excavator operating with minimal downtime and delivering powerful performances. This would allow operators to maintain working patterns throughout the day, boosting productivity on a range of job sites.

“At CASE we listen to our customers' evolving needs, and translate those insights into tangible solutions”, said Fabrizio Cepollina.

The service and product offerings we showcase at Bauma 2025 combine innovative tech solutions developed by our R&D team with the expertise provided by Raven and Hemisphere companies.

Our collaboration with MOOG, for advanced electric battery systems, and GRAVIS ROBOTICS, for cutting-edge digitalization and automation technologies, including autonomous heavy vehicle development, shows our commitment to delivering practical, future ready machinery. These companies focus on electrification, digitalization and automation.

Tailored Solutions with Sampierana Special Applications

CASE has developed a Special Applications division within Sampierana. Here, the company can build tailor made machines to meet specific customer requirements. This includes the CX135E XRD, the world’s most compact, high reach demolition excavator. Capable of operating with a 700 kg crusher at a height of 13 m, the machine has a retractable undercarriage, and is able to operate in the tightest site conditions.

The division has also created a CX24D mini excavator with two piece boom, also present on our Bauma stand. This delivers superior lift capacity and extended digging capabilities, without compromising the overall compact dimensions of the machine. This machine will further enrich CASE portfolio, the widest mini and< midi two piece boom excavator range in the world.

Attendees at Bauma will have the opportunity to consult with CNH Capital, the financial services division serving CNH brands, to explore tailored financing solutions for CASE Construction Equipment. The Bauma campaign features advantageous fixed interest rates, starting at 0.00%, complemented by integrated insurance and service options. CNH Capital delivers a comprehensive bundle solution for all financial requirements, customized financial and risk management packages that align with the specific annual cash flow needs of each construction business, allowing for the realization of optimal financial return.