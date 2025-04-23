Komatsu’s Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance Now Compatible with Industry-Leading Tilt Rotators

Komatsu Europe is proud to announce that its cost-efficient Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance system is now fully compatible with the industry-leading tilt rotators brands, including Engcon, Steelwrist, Rototilt, and OilQuick. This milestone ensures that companies and their operators can achieve greater efficiency, precision, and versatility on the job site, regardless of their preferred tilt rotator brand.

Image Credit: Komatsu

Komatsu’s Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance provides real-time 2D and 3D guidance to enhance earthmoving precision, reduce rework, and optimize workflows. The system can be retrofitted on excavators ranging from 13 to 120 tons, including both Komatsu and non-Komatsu equipment.

As an IoT solution within the Smart Construction suite, it collects as-built data, which is visualized in a 3D digital twin within the Smart Construction Dashboard. This provides actionable insights into project progress. Additionally, it includes a free Remote license for the lifetime of the system, allowing seamless remote file transfers and troubleshooting. Finally, payload information is automatically reported to Smart Construction Fleet, improving operational tracking and machine productivity.

“This advancement empowers operators to move materials with even greater speed and accuracy,” says Bart Vingerhoets, Senior Commercial Manager at Komatsu Smart Construction. “With over 80% of excavators in Northern Europe already equipped with tilt rotators as standard, we are committed to evolving our digital tools in line with market demands, ensuring our customers have access to the best technology available.”

Previously, 3D Machine Guidance was only compatible with tilt buckets that swung left to right. With this breakthrough update, excavator buckets can now rotate a full 360 degrees, unlocking unprecedented control and efficiency on-site.

Krister Blomgren, CEO of Engcon, is pleased about the collaboration, recognizing the benefits it will bring to mutual customers. He added: "We are looking forward to seeing how our customers can benefit from the integration of our tilt rotators with Smart Construction 3D Machine Guidance for a more efficient job site." As technology continues to evolve, compatibility will play an increasingly pivotal role in the digital transformation of the industry, fostering innovation and accelerating the adoption of smart technology.