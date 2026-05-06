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Scania and Unicon Demonstrate Fully Electric Concrete Transport in Real-World Operations

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Scania, Unicon – Denmark’s leading producer and supplier of ready-mixed concrete – and Liebherr-Mischtechnik have jointly developed and deployed a fully electric solution for concrete transport. It is a hugely important addition to the segment that demonstrates how even one of the most energy-intensive and complex transport applications can be electrified in real-world operations, moving beyond projects towards scalable deployment.

The battery-electric Scania concrete truck uses an integrated electric power take-off (ePTO) system to power the mixer directly from the vehicle’s batteries. The solution is designed to reduce emissions from construction logistics. Image Credit: Scania

The solution combines a battery-electric Scania truck with a fully integrated electric concrete mixer system. By enabling zero tailpipe emissions in demanding building site environments, the project provides an emphatic argument for the decarbonization of construction logistics.

Concrete transport has long been considered one of the most challenging segments to electrify due to its high energy demand, variable operating conditions, and the need to power auxiliary equipment such as mixers. The solution developed by Scania, Unicon, and Liebherr addresses these challenges through a systems approach, where the vehicle, application, and energy use are optimized together.

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“This project shows that electrification is not limited to standard applications. It can be applied where it matters most,” says Tobias Ejderhamn, Global Manager, Transformation & New Business, Scania. “By combining our modular electric platform with deep application expertise and close customer collaboration, we are demonstrating a viable path towards zero-emission transport, even in the most demanding use cases.”

A key enabler is the fully integrated electric power take-off (ePTO), which powers the concrete drum directly from the truck’s battery system. This creates a fully electric, end-to-end solution tailored specifically for concrete operations. Developed over a three-year period, the vehicle is designed to meet the requirements of real-world use, including off-road driving conditions and continuous mixing.

With an installed battery capacity of up to 400 kWh, the vehicle is adapted to typical concrete distribution routes and offers an operational range of around 200 kilometers. The configuration has been optimized using route simulations and energy modelling to ensure performance and efficiency in daily operations.

For Unicon, the deployment marks a decisive step towards scaling zero-emission transport.

“This is not a pilot, it is a solution designed for daily operations and future scale,” says Christian Elleby, Supply Chain & Procurement Director at Unicon. “We are taking solid steps to reduce emissions in construction logistics, and this collaboration shows what is possible when the right partners and technologies come together.”

Scania and Unicon are already preparing to expand the deployment, with an additional 10 electric vehicles on order and planned for operation in the coming years. By 2027, Unicon aims to operate a significantly larger electric fleet, supporting its ambition to achieve only emission-free concrete transport by 2035.

The cooperation reflects Scania’s broader strategy to lead the shift towards sustainable transport systems through customized solutions, strong partnerships, and a holistic approach to electrification.

“As the transition accelerates, the industry must move beyond pilots and into scalable solutions,” says Tobias Ejderhamn. “This project shows how electrification can deliver real impact – reducing emissions, improving working conditions, and enabling more sustainable cities.”

By enabling zero-emission transport in construction logistics, the solution contributes to lowering urban emissions and advancing the decarbonization of the built environment.

Source:

Scania

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