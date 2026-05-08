Construction Sector Adapts to Global Shocks Faster than Expected

Despite major global disruptions, new research shows Australia’s construction sector has adapted faster than expected, driven by rapid adoption of digital tools and more resilient ways of working.

The study, conducted by researchers from Adelaide University and Flinders University, found that while the sector faced significant delays, cost increases and material shortages during events including the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions, it responded with strong innovation and adaptive strategies.



The researchers found that while supply chain vulnerabilities and labor shortages remain ongoing challenges, the sector has demonstrated resilience through digitalization, collaboration and a growing focus on sustainability.



“An important insight was how quickly the sector adapted despite severe disruptions, particularly through digital tools and innovative practices,” said Dr Naresh Gupta from Adelaide University’s College of Business and Law.



“Disruption didn’t just create challenges – it accelerated transformation across the sector.”



Drawing on a mixed-method approach, the study combines quantitative data from 220 industry professionals with qualitative insights from 19 experts, offering a comprehensive, evidence-based view of how the sector has navigated recent disruptions.



“The construction sector reflects the health of the economy – understanding its challenges helps us prepare for future crises,” said Dr Gupta.



The findings highlight the growing importance of long-term resilience, with the research pointing to the need for stronger risk management and more strategic investment across the industry.



“Resilience is no longer optional – it has become essential for the survival and growth of the construction sector,” said Professor Indra Gunawan from Flinders University.



Published in the International Journal of Production Economics, key recommendations include strengthening supply chain resilience, adopting digital technologies, enhancing collaboration among stakeholders, and embedding sustainability into project planning and execution.



It provides practical insights to support policymakers, industry stakeholders, and researchers as they navigate an increasingly uncertain global environment.



“The research highlights the need for stronger risk management, improved planning, greater investment in technology and workforce capability, and a continued focus on collaboration and sustainability,” said Dr Gupta.



“The future of the construction sector lies in being adaptable, digital, and sustainable.”