Construction of a New 25000sqm Yard Facility at UK’s Largest Salvage and Vehicle Recycling Company

North West-based groundworks specialist, M Downes Earthworks, has commenced work at the UK’s largest salvage and vehicle recycling company, SYNETIQ, in Gloucester, to construct a new yard facility.

Before

Work for the major contract win will take place over the next three to four months, with Earthworks constructing a new 25,000sqm yard with a 4500 cubic metre concrete pour. Earthworks will also install over 2,000 cubic metres of tank at the site to create a new drainage system with storm water attenuation tanks to prevent flooding.

SYNETIQ handles 150,000 vehicles a year across multiple UK sites. Its recycling and recovery rate is more than 95% of the weight of each of the 40,000 vehicles it scraps – which exceeds the target set by Europe.

Earthworks is using state-of-the-art machinery and the latest groundworks technology to construct the new yard in Gloucester, where vehicles will be stored in four-storey-high racks.

Sister company, MD Aggregate Supplies, is also supplying the aggregates and concrete for the job.

After

The contract win comes after Earthworks successfully carried out work to reconstruct the holding yards for thousands of scrap and salvage vehicles at one of SYNETIQ’s other sites in Nantwich, Cheshire, last year.

Martin Downes, Managing Director of Earthworks, comments: “This project not only sees us supporting the development of a successful, growing business, but it also shows our commitment to working with companies that help the environment.

“We are taking care to carry out work with minimum of disruption to the company’s day-to-day operations. With some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, we are ensuring that our team is segregated from the main workforce and we have created separate redirection and plant routes.

Martin adds: “We’re proud to have been selected to carry out another project for SYNETIQ, especially one of this size and nature.”

Source: http://mdearthworks.co.uk/