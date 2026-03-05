Steel Fibers Turn High-Strength Concrete Into an Electromagnetic Signal Blocker

Scientists have reported a new form of conductive high-strength concrete that can both support heavy structural loads and attenuate electromagnetic signals, a combination that could benefit technology-intensive infrastructure such as data centers and smart buildings.

Study: Evaluation of the durability and shielding properties of high-strength concrete incorporating locally available materials and carbon additives. Image Credit: Tasha-photo/Shutterstock.com

In a study published in Scientific Reports, researchers investigated conductive high-strength concrete (CHSC) made with locally available materials and carbon additives. The team examined how these additions affected both the mechanical performance and electrical conductivity of high-strength concrete, aiming to integrate structural strength with functional electrical properties in a single material system.

Their results show that carbon additives significantly improve electrical conductivity within the concrete matrix. However, the study found that electromagnetic shielding performance, typically measured through signal attenuation, was driven primarily by steel fiber reinforcement rather than the carbon materials themselves.

Together, these findings point to a practical path for developing multifunctional concrete suited for modern, technology-rich infrastructure.

Enhancing Concrete Performance with Carbon Additives

Concrete remains one of the most widely used construction materials because of its durability and versatility. Yet traditional concrete is largely limited to structural functions, which can restrict its usefulness in environments where infrastructure must interact with electronic systems or monitoring technologies.

As a result, researchers have increasingly explored ways to extend the functional capabilities of concrete. One promising approach involves incorporating carbon-based materials (such as carbon nanotubes, graphene, and graphite) into cementitious mixtures.

These conductive materials allow concrete to serve additional roles beyond structural support. For instance, conductive concrete can enable self-sensing capabilities for structural health monitoring, provide electromagnetic interference shielding, and support heating systems embedded within pavements or bridge decks.

Such capabilities are particularly relevant for high-performance structures like bridges and high-rise buildings, where infrastructure is increasingly integrated with sensors and communication networks. Using locally sourced materials in CHSC mixtures also supports more sustainable construction by reducing transportation costs and associated emissions.

With these motivations in mind, the researchers designed an experimental program to evaluate how locally available materials and conductive additives could be combined within a high-strength concrete system.

Methodology and Experimental Design

To develop the conductive high-strength concrete, the researchers used locally available materials including dune sand, ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS), and silica fume. The experimental program was structured in two stages to identify an optimal mixture and then assess its performance under different modifications.

During the first stage, several high-strength concrete mixtures containing different proportions of dune sand were tested to determine the most effective base composition. After identifying the optimal mixture, the researchers moved to the second stage, where they evaluated three primary mixes: a low dune sand mixture (LDUNE), a steel-fiber-reinforced mixture (FLDUNE), and a mixture containing both steel fibers and carbon additives (FCLDUNE).

A series of mechanical tests was conducted to measure compressive strength, flexural strength, and modulus of elasticity according to standards such as BS EN 12390 and ASTM C78. Long-term behavior was also examined through shrinkage and creep measurements collected over six months.

In addition to structural testing, the team assessed electrical and electromagnetic performance. Electrical resistivity was measured using a two-wire method, while electromagnetic shielding effectiveness was evaluated by measuring signal attenuation with horn antennas and a spectrum analyzer across multiple frequencies. These tests allowed the researchers to analyze how mixture composition influenced both structural and functional properties.

Key Insights and Experimental Outcomes

The experiments revealed notable differences between the mixtures, particularly in how the additives influenced structural and electrical performance.

The LDUNE mixture delivered the strongest mechanical performance, achieving a compressive strength of 100 MPa and a modulus of rupture of 8.96 MPa. When steel fibers were introduced in the FLDUNE mixture, compressive strength increased by 3.5 % while flexural strength improved by 22 %. The presence of fibers also reduced shrinkage and creep by 25 % and 10 %, respectively.

Adding carbon additives to the FCLDUNE mixture, however, resulted in lower mechanical performance. Compressive strength and flexural strength declined by 19.6 % and 15 %, respectively. According to the researchers, this reduction is likely linked to the fine particle size of the carbon materials, which can affect bonding behavior and moisture distribution within the concrete matrix.

Despite this mechanical trade-off, the carbon additives significantly improved electrical conductivity. Electrical resistivity values measured 33.3 Ω·m for the FLDUNE mixture and 25.7 Ω·m for the FCLDUNE mixture, indicating that the conductive additives enhanced electrical performance.

Electromagnetic shielding tests produced another important insight. Mixtures containing steel fibers demonstrated a substantial increase in signal attenuation, reaching −70 dBm compared with −28.3 dBm for the control mixture. However, adding carbon powder alongside the fibers did not significantly increase signal attenuation beyond the improvement already provided by the steel reinforcement.

Overall, the findings indicate that steel fibers play the dominant role in electromagnetic shielding, while carbon additives primarily contribute to electrical conductivity.

Practical Applications for Modern Construction

These results highlight several potential applications for conductive high-strength concrete, particularly as infrastructure becomes increasingly connected and reliant on electronic systems.

By combining structural strength with electromagnetic shielding capabilities, CHSC could be useful in environments where sensitive electronic equipment operates within the built environment. Facilities such as data centers, hospitals, and communication hubs could benefit from construction materials that help limit electromagnetic interference.

Beyond these specialized environments, conductive concrete may also support smart infrastructure systems equipped with embedded sensors for structural health monitoring. The material’s electrical properties can help enable sensing systems that track stress, strain, and structural changes over time.

Conductive concrete also has potential in transportation infrastructure. For example, electrically conductive pavements or bridge decks could support heating systems designed to prevent ice formation during winter conditions. When combined with locally available materials, such applications could help reduce both construction costs and environmental impacts.

Conclusion and Future Directions

The study demonstrates that conductive high-strength concrete made with locally available materials can combine structural performance with useful electrical and electromagnetic properties.

While carbon additives reduce certain mechanical properties and increase shrinkage and creep, they significantly improve electrical conductivity. Steel fiber reinforcement, meanwhile, provides strong improvements in both structural strength and electromagnetic shielding performance.

Together, these results highlight the potential of multifunctional concrete systems that serve both structural and technological roles within modern infrastructure.

Future research will likely focus on refining mixture designs to better balance mechanical strength and electrical performance while also examining long-term durability in real-world conditions. Continued work in this area could help expand the role of conductive concrete in smart infrastructure and technology-intensive construction environments.

Journal Reference

Othman, O., & et al. (2026). Evaluation of the durability and shielding properties of high-strength concrete incorporating locally available materials and carbon additives. Sci Rep. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-37449-3, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-37449-3

