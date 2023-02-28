Hexagon Unveils New Release of Structural Engineering Software GT STRUDL®

Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division, a global leader in digital reality solutions, has today unveiled a new release of its GT STRUDL® 41 software.

Image Credit: Hexagon

GT STRUDL is a structural engineering software that offers a complete design solution to create safe and effective designs while managing the complexity of many different scenarios across a range of industries, including power, civil engineering, marine, and infrastructure.

To meet structural steel and concrete design requirements, structural engineers need to comply with applicable codes and regulations. While the ASCE 7-22 Code is the latest published version, many engineers are still required to comply with the requirements of ASCE 7-16 or ASCE 7-10.

With this new version, engineers can build, assess and report on structural systems of any size in accordance with more than 25 international structural code standards, including:

ASCE-7, allowing for the generation of wind loads on open and enclosed structures (including sloped roofs)

AISC Code, with the possibility of using of multiple editions and for the same file to be reused for rework

Nuclear code support, including N690

This new version fully integrates Smart 3D, ISIP, CAESAR II, CADWorx Structure, Dimensional Solutions MAT 3D, and SDS/2.

If you wish to see the new release in more depth, you can watch this on-demand webinar or to see the solution and capabilities in action, our YouTube ‘How To Design with Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division’ playlist which has 10 different videos on how to leverage GT STRUDL.

"This new release of GT STRUDL has been designed to help engineers deliver unparalleled safety across a range of critical industries. It will help them improve the accuracy and reliability of structural systems and ensure compliance with all codes and regulations while enhancing collaboration between structural engineers, designers, and pipe stress engineers," says Ravindra Ozarker, Senior Product Owner at Hexagon. "The new version also includes updated internal tools, greater integration with popular design software, and expanded functionality, making it more user-friendly than ever."

Source: https://hexagon.com/