Hybrid Fillers Help Transform Waste into Useful Insulating Materials

Turning everyday construction waste into tough, energy-saving composites, researchers reveal a practical path for greener construction.

Study: Green polymeric composites based on construction and packaging waste: toward advanced insulating materials. Image Credit: Bits And Splits/Shutterstock.com

The scientists created eco-friendly polymer composites using waste polystyrene (WPS) as the base matrix and reinforcing it with hybrid fillers made from sawdust (SD), red brick waste (RbW), and ceramic waste (CW).

The study, published in Scientific Reports, addresses growing waste management challenges and explores repurposed materials suitable for insulation and lightweight construction applications.

Rapid urbanization has led to a surge in construction and demolition waste (CDW). In combination with ever-increasing volumes of non-biodegradable polystyrene packaging, pressure on landfills has intensified, alongside environmental pollution.

Converting these wastes into functional composite materials could provide a practical route to reduce disposal burdens while generating low-cost alternatives to conventional building materials.

Developing the Sustainable Composites

The team at the Physics Research Institute in Egypt collected waste polystyrene from Egyptian landfills, and sawdust, red brick debris, and ceramic waste from other local sources.

After cleaning, drying, and grinding, the materials were characterized using X-ray fluorescence (XRF) to analyze their chemical composition and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to measure particle size.

The fillers exhibited nanoscale dimensions, approximately 45 nm for RbW, 49 nm for CW, and roughly 263 nm for SD, indicating strong interfacial bonding within the polymer matrix.

The composite sheets were produced by mixing WPS with varying ratios of hybrid fillers in a controlled-temperature internal mixer, followed by hot pressing.

The composites produced were evaluated through a series of tests. These included mechanical testing, water absorption measurements, thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), dielectric studies, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA).

Key Insulating Properties

The researchers found mechanical performance was significantly improved with an increase in inorganic filler content.

Ceramic waste proved to deliver the highest tensile strength, reaching 25.45 MPa, while SD-only composites had the lowest values.

Elongation at break decreased as more rigid fillers were added, highlighting the expected trade-off between strength and flexibility.

Moisture resistance also increased sharply with CW, resulting in the lowest water absorption levels.

TGA and derivative TGA analysis revealed two distinct degradation stages, with CW- and RbW-filled samples demonstrating reduced mass-loss rates and delayed decomposition. Both behaviors are indicative of enhanced thermal stability.

Dielectric testing showed that CW-filled composites combined higher permittivity with lower dielectric loss, making them strong candidates for electrical insulation.

Conductivity remained in the 10-12 S/cm range, consistent with anti-static applications.

SEM images revealed the most uniform filler distribution at a 20/20 SD-to-RbW or SD-to-CW ratio.

DMA results confirmed shifts in the composites’ thermal-mechanical behavior: Red brick waste caused a slight decrease in glass transition temperature (Tg), while ceramic waste increased Tg at moderate loadings before decreasing at higher levels.

These results demonstrate how the fillers affect the movement of the material’s molecules as it transitions from a rigid to a more flexible state with increasing temperature.

Potential Uses In Sustainable Construction

The improved strength, moisture resistance, and thermal performance make these composites well-suited for use in insulation panels, lightweight structural elements, and wood-like construction materials.

By relying entirely on recycled inputs, the approach supports circular-economy principles and reduces the environmental footprint of building projects.

This study clearly shows how construction and packaging waste can be converted into strong, insulating polymer composites.

Further work may include optimizing filler ratios, evaluating long-term durability, and exploring industrial-scale production.

As the construction sector seeks lower-impact materials, these waste-derived composites could be a promising avenue in sustainable development.

Journal Reference

Shafik, E.S. et al. (2025). Green polymeric composites based on construction and packaging waste: toward advanced insulating materials. Sci Rep 15, 38495. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-22450-z, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-22450-z

