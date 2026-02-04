Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

The “£11 k Solar Bonus”: New Research Suggests Homes with Solar Panels Installed Sold at a Premium

Switch TogetherFeb 4 2026

With the New Year home moving season in full flow, new consumer insights research from Switch Together reveals that buyers now see real financial benefits of homes with solar panels as those without could be subject to an average reduction of £11,000, reflecting a powerful shift in what buyers expect and what they are prepared to pay for.

The findings come just after the Government has unveiled its Warm Homes Plan and prepares to introduce new requirements for rooftop solar on all new build homes from 2027 under the updated Future Homes Standard. These policy signals have amplified public expectations, with buyers already factoring renewable energy technology into their decision making.

According to the research, six in ten buyers believe a home without solar panels should have its price reduced, with an average expected discount of £11,000. Younger buyers are driving this trend, with buyers aged 25-34 believing the reduction should be the highest of any age group at £12,500.

At the same time, energy-efficient features are now commanding a premium. More than a quarter of UK homeowners say they would pay more for a property that has solar panels already installed, while 17 % would pay a premium for a home with a heat pump.

Support for wider rollout is also building. A quarter of people think solar panels should automatically be added whenever a home receives a new roof, while nearly one in five believe the requirement should extend to homes built in the last five years.

Overall, more than 40 % of homeowners say they would pay up to £7,500 to install solar panels. This is actually less than the typical real cost of a standard ten-panel system, which usually ranges from £6,000 to £7,000.

George Frost, UK Head of Switch Together, said: “Homebuyers are sending a strong message. Solar panels are now an expectation for many. People want homes that are future proofed, resilient and energy efficient – and sellers who fail to keep up with this shift risk losing thousands from their asking price.”

“This growing willingness to invest, combined with rising expectations that homes should already have solar panels installed, shows just how strongly renewable energy is now influencing long-term property value. The government must expand financial support and incentives beyond newbuild homes, as doing so would boost property prices, strengthen buyer confidence and help households cut their energy bills much sooner.”

