BEClimate Launches BEXchange to Accelerate Decarbonization of the Built Environment

BEClimate today announced the launch of BEXchange, a carbon marketplace purpose-built for the built environment, developed in partnership with Emsurge and integrated with Emsurge Open Markets. The platform is designed to accelerate decarbonization by directing capital into high-integrity, segment-relevant projects and technologies that deliver real, measurable impact.

Organizations operating in the built environment face a critical gap in existing carbon markets: few platforms are tailored to their emissions profiles, compliance requirements, and commercial realities. Through BEXchange, organizations can confidently support high-integrity decarbonization projects and technologies that are directly relevant to their operations, value chains, and ethos.

This helps companies take credible climate action, align with science-based targets, and manage Scope 3 and transition risk - while directing capital toward the initiatives that matter most and helping to mitigate the broader climate impact of the built environment.

BEXchange is designed for real-economy decarbonisation and leverages Emsurge’s advanced trading infrastructure. Connecting directly with Emsurge Open Markets, participants benefit from access to liquidity pools, live prices and integrations with leading rating agencies, Sylvera and Calyx.

James Bray, CEO of BEClimate, said: “Decarbonising the built environment and addressing its broader climate impact are inseparable challenges. BEXchange gives the market purpose-built infrastructure to direct capital to the projects that matter most to this segment. By building this platform with Emsurge and integrating it with Open Markets, we are creating a new standard for how environmental markets should function.”

Melissa Lindsay, CEO of Emsurge, said: “BEXchange demonstrates what is possible when market infrastructure is designed specifically for real-economy decarbonisation. By developing BEXchange and integrating it with Emsurge Open Markets, we’ve created dynamic global infrastructure for carbon that streamlines the procurement process, improved transparency and eased access to high-integrity environmental commodities.”

BEXchange forms a core vertical within BEClimate’s broader ecosystem strategy, complementing its investment and technology platforms and strengthening the link between environmental impact and real-economy delivery.

The platform is now live and onboarding project developers, asset owners, and corporate buyers.