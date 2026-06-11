Workers Sound Alarm On Major Industrial Disaster Risk As ‘Near Misses’ Increase, New Research Finds

New research published today as part of the annual Dräger Safety & Health at Work Report has outlined a rising risk of a major industrial disaster, with more than half (53%) of respondents suggesting that the risk of such an event in their sector is higher today than it was ten years ago.

The report, which is now in its sixth year and based on independent research commissioned by Draeger Safety UK, part of The Dräger Group, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, also explores the rise of ‘near misses’ in workplace safety, with half (51%) reporting that such events have increased in the last two years.

When it comes to the reasons behind the concerning findings, global volatility and uncertainty appear at least partly to blame, with almost three-quarters (72%) saying that supply chain disruptions have made it harder to obtain parts, materials, or support, and a further 69% reporting that global uncertainty has increased stress and fatigue, contributing to workplace errors or unsafe behaviors.

Frequent organizational changes or strategy shifts, driven by external volatility, are also making safety harder to manage, according to 61% of those taking part in the research, with global uncertainty increasing operational pressure, making it harder for people to focus on safety-critical tasks.

Respondents also report that staff fatigue, pressure to do more with less, as well as rising stress levels among workers and a reluctance among employees to speak up, are also to blame for the rise in near misses.

Perhaps most concerningly, almost two-thirds (63%) of ‘front line’ workers say that their employers don’t understand just how bad things have become ‘on the ground’ when it comes to workplace safety.

Matthew Bedford, Managing Director, Draeger Safety UK, said: “Over the past six years, the landscape of workplace health and safety has continued to shift, shaped by the immediate disruption of the pandemic, ongoing financial pressures, global instability, and changing workforce expectations as new generations enter employment.

“The findings of the 2026 report reflect a wider environment of ongoing global uncertainty and volatility, and concerningly, suggest that the ‘perfect storm’ of factors affecting workplace safety and health, as highlighted in last year’s report, may be closer to making landfall than is comfortable.

“If there is one clear message for health and safety professionals, it is that the warning signs are now unmistakable. It is imperative that organizations listen and act.”

Other key findings of The Dräger Safety and Health at Work Report 2026 include: