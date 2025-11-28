Preventing Corrosion in Construction During Cold Weather

Cooling temperatures send contractors scrambling to complete unfinished projects before winter threatens to stop or seriously hinder construction. However, some projects will inevitably have to be delayed until next season, leaving contractors with the question of how to protect materials and equipment already on the jobsite. Although primarily focused on extending the service life of reinforced concrete, Cortec’s line of MCI® technology for the construction industry includes complementary corrosion solutions to help contractors bring their jobsites safely through the winter elements.

Image Credit: Cortec Corporation

Protecting PT Tendons During Grouting Delays

Freezing temperatures mean grouting delays for post-tensioning (PT) projects. However, for bridges, parking garages, or buildings where PT tendons have already been installed, grouting delays leave tendons at risk for corrosion and the potential loss of integrity by the time grouting occurs. Often, local or national regulations call for the application of a corrosion inhibitor when grouting delays are longer than two weeks. The most practical option by far is MCI®-309, a Migrating Corrosion Inhibitor™ powder that can be fogged into PT ducts after the tendons are placed. By capping the ducts, contractors can trap protective vapors until temperatures warm sufficiently for the project to continue. When work resumes, contractors typically do not need to flush MCI®-309 out of the ducts before grouting, eliminating an extra step that could introduce corrosives.

Protecting Exposed Rebar from Corrosion

Too often, construction halts when projects are not even half finished, leaving reinforcing metal bars partially embedded in concrete and partially exposed to harsh weather conditions. Fortunately, MCI® CorShield® offers an anticorrosion coating solution that can be brushed onto exposed rebar, leaving a thin protective film that in many cases may not even need to be removed before construction can continue. The same coating can be sprayed onto new rebar waiting to be used on the jobsite.

Replacing Tarps with MCI® Construction Film

Other equipment and metal construction materials can also benefit from corrosion protection as they sit idle. While tarps could be used to shield equipment from the elements, they lack active corrosion protection in case of moisture ingress. In contrast, MCI® Construction Film provides a physical barrier to the elements along with corrosion inhibiting vapors that form a protective molecular layer on bare metal surfaces fully enclosed in the film.

Keep Jobsites Corrosion Free and Ready-to-Go

Each of the above options helps preserve construction materials and equipment from corrosion, facilitating a speedy return to work when construction activities resume. While it can be difficult to avoid construction delays, it is possible to limit corrosion damage when work slows down or halts during the winter season. Contact Cortec® for practical tips on keeping equipment and materials protected during winter construction delays.