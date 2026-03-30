Polyglass Leads Fire Protection Innovation with Burn Shield® Patent and CAL FIRE BML Class A Approval

As California faces intensifying wildfire seasons and increasingly stringent building codes, Polyglass USA announces a major milestone in fire protection innovation.

Image Credit: Polyglass U.S.A. Inc.

Coupled with the recent patent of the company’s Burn Shield® Technology for steep slope underlayments, Polyglass is now the first manufacturer to receive CAL FIRE Building Materials Listing (BML) approval for a complete low-slope, Class A fire-rated modified bitumen roofing system – a first for the industry. This achievement reinforces Polyglass’ leadership in delivering high-performance, fire-resistant solutions across residential and commercial roofing.

Proven Innovation: Patented Burn Shield® Technology

Central to Polyglass’ fire defense portfolio is its proprietary, recently patented Burn Shield® Technology. Engineered to slow the spread of fire, this breakthrough innovation provides critical extra time for building occupants and first responders – especially important in California’s high-risk Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) zones.

This technology powers Polystick® XFR and Polyanchor® XFR: two Class A, CAL FIRE BML-listed underlayments that meet or exceed California’s WUI code requirements for steep-slope roofing.

“For communities living and working in wildfire-prone areas, every second counts,” said Jimmy Akins, VP of Technical Services, Warranty & Support at Polyglass. “Our innovative Burn Shield® Technology isn’t just about compliance – it’s about safeguarding our customers, their families and their most prized possessions, when it matters most.”

Residential – Steep-Slope Underlayment Applications

Polystick ® XFR – Self-adhered waterproofing underlayment providing Class A fire ratings, ideally suited for high temperature roof covering systems such as steel, aluminum, or copper panels.

Self-adhered waterproofing underlayment providing Class A fire ratings, ideally suited for high temperature roof covering systems such as steel, aluminum, or copper panels. Polyanchor® XFR – Dual-purpose, Class A fire rated ember- and water-resistant mechanically attached underlayment meeting California WUI code requirements.

CAL FIRE BML Approval: A Milestone for Low-Slope Roofing

The CAL FIRE Building Materials Listing confirms that Polyglass roofing systems meet the state’s rigorous fire performance standards, as tested under ASTM E108 and UL 790. This designation is crucial for compliance with the California Building Code Chapter 7A and helps streamline project approvals by local fire marshals and building inspectors.

Commercial – Low-Slope System

Polyglass is proud to be the first manufacturer to have a complete Class A fire-rated low-slope system included in the CAL FIRE Building Materials Listing. This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, advancement in fire safety, and further strengthening its position in the industry. Details of the Polyglass system include:

Deck: Minimum C-15/32

Minimum C-15/32 Incline : 2:12

: 2:12 Optional Insulation : Polyisocyanurate, perlite, or wood fiberboard

: Polyisocyanurate, perlite, or wood fiberboard Base Sheet : Elastobase V (mechanically fastened) or Elastoflex SA V FR / SA V Plus FR (self-adhered)

: Elastobase V (mechanically fastened) or Elastoflex SA V FR / SA V Plus FR (self-adhered) Ply Sheet (Optional): Elastoflex SA V Plus FR / SA V FR

(Optional): Elastoflex SA V Plus FR / SA V FR Membrane: Elastoflex SA P FR or Polyflex® SA P FR (self-adhered)

The products in this BML-listing offer enhanced fire resistance, increased building protection, and long-term durability – essential features for wildfire-resilient design and post-disaster rebuilding efforts.

Insurance & Compliance Benefits

Installing a Polyglass Class A fire-rated system may help qualify property owners for insurance discounts under California’s “Safer from Wildfires” program. These systems also support home hardening measures identified by the California FAIR Plan, the state’s last-resort insurance option for high-risk homeowners who’ve been denied coverage by traditional carriers.

Why Contractors & Building Owners Choose Polyglass

Code Compliance : Meets California Building Code Chapter 7A

: Meets California Building Code Chapter 7A Insurance Savings : May contribute to rate reductions

: May contribute to rate reductions Market Advantage : Added value for homeowners, developers, and investors

: Added value for homeowners, developers, and investors Proven Performance: Fire-tested and field-validated

Partnering for a Safer Future

With the CAL FIRE BML approval for a complete low-slope system, and patented Burn Shield® Technology for steep slope underlayments, Polyglass delivers fire protection that’s tested, trusted, and ready for the evolving needs of wildfire-prone areas for both commercial and residential roofing.

Take the Next Step Toward Fire-Ready Protection

Discover Fire Resistant Solutions – Visit Polyglass’ dedicated Fire Resistant Solutions page to explore Polyglass' Class A fire-rated roofing materials for both residential steep-slope and commercial low-slope applications. Find solutions that meet and exceed the toughest wildfire safety codes with the performance your project demands.

Understand Your Options – Learn more about California’s Safer from Wildfires program and insurance pathways like The FAIR Plan at insurance.ca.gov and cfpnet.com.



Explore Full-System Solutions – Browse Polyglass’ complete portfolio of fire-resistant roofing and waterproofing products at polyglass.us, or connect directly with your local Sales Representative for guidance.