Peab Rebuilds Helsingborg Public Library

Peab has been commissioned to rebuild and extend the Helsingborg Public Library. The customer is Helsingborg City and the contract is worth SEK 291 million.

Image Credit: Schmidt Hammer Lassen

The project includes renovating and extending the existing Helsingborg Public Library, which is located in Helsingborg City Park. The new extension will be souterrain and have a planted roof terrace. The total construction area is 9,400 m2, where the extension is 3,700 m2 and 5,700 m2 will be renovated.

"We’re proud to be involved in building an innovative public library for Helsingborg – a project focused on quality, collaboration and the long-run. We’ve created a solid foundation for the project through our close and well-functioning collaboration and are glad that we’re now ready to enter the next phase of the project," says Mani Mozaffari, Region Manager Peab.

"We’re really looking forward to the construction start of the Helsingborg Public Library renovation and extension. A new public library in Helsingborg has been eagerly awaited by many people and it feels great to now enter the next phase of the project," says Olof Carlius, Acting Property Director, Helsingborg City.

The project is a turnkey contract in partnering. Work will start in August 2026 and is expected to be completed in December 2028.

This construction contract was preceded by a so-called phase 1 contract where Peab was contracted to work with the customer to find an optimized product with the right quality and to manage risks and opportunities. The project is now entering phase 2 after signing a construction contract that involves detailed planning and production.

The project will be order registered in business area Construction in the second quarter 2026.